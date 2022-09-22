PM Narendra Modi to visit Japan for state funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe: All you need to know

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, was assassinated during a campaign speech in the city of Nara. Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving prime minister of Japan was the grandson of former prime minister Nobusuke Kishi.

    India's foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Japan on September 27 to attend the state funeral of its former prime minister Shinzo Abe

    Earlier, PM Modi, during a speech in Gujarat, remembered the late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and his trip to Gujarat, saying that the people of Gujarat fondly remember Abe's visit to the state. The efforts to bring Japan and India closer, made by Abe, are now being carried on by the incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

    It is reportedly said that PM Shinzo Abe had been a close ally of India throughout his tenure and his frequent visits to India were the witness to his close friendship with PM Modi.

    During his first stint as the Prime Minister in 2006-07, Abe visited India and addressed the Parliament. During his second term, Abe visited India thrice – in January 2014 on then PM Manmohan Singh's invitation, and then twice in December 2015 and September 2017 when his relationship with PM Modi was deepened.

    In his visit in 2015, PM Modi hosted PM Abe with glimpses of Indian culture at Varanasi to witness the magnificent Ganga Aarti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe flew together to Varanasi.

    Both the heads of state attended the spectacular sunset Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi.

