Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi leaves for Japan today; bilateral meet with PM Kishida on cards

Shinzo Abe had been the longest serving Prime Minister of Japan who stepped down from the post in 2020 citing health reasons. He first took the office in 2006 becoming Japan's youngest prime minister since World War II.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday leave for Japan to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe who was assassinated on July 8 during an election campaign in Nara city. PM Modi will also make a courtesy call to Abe’s wife Akie Abe to offer condolences.

On July 12, a private funeral for Abe was held, four days after he was shot dead. But for the public commemoration 6,000 guests are scheduled to gather at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan Hall which will include 190 foreign delegates.

About 50 heads of state or government are expected including Australian PM Anthony Albanese and US Vice President Kamala Haris and media reports say Kishida may meet with around 30 of these, reported news agency Reuters.

During PM Modi’s Japan visit, he is also slated to hold a bilateral meeting with other leaders including PM Fumio Kishida.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will leave Japan on September 27 and is expected to touch down in Delhi after midnight.

67-year-old Abe was shot by a man from behind when the former was making a stump speech in the Japanese western city Nara on July 8 morning at 11:30 am after which the unidentified assailant was taken into custody by the Police.

A 41-year-old man, Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for shooting at Abe.

A year later he stepped down citing political scandals, voter outrage at lost pension records, and an election drubbing for his ruling party.