House Democrats release new Jeffrey Epstein estate photos showing Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Steve Bannon and more, intensifying pressure on DOJ to make federal Epstein files public.

US House Democrats on Thursday released a fresh batch of photographs from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, intensifying scrutiny of Donald Trump’s administration ahead of the Justice Department’s looming deadline to make federal files on the late financier public. The latest tranche includes 68 previously unseen images drawn from a larger cache of materials obtained by Congress, revealing Epstein’s vast network of contacts across politics, business, entertainment, and academia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Faces from Tech, Politics, and Entertainment

Among those pictured are Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, New York Times columnist David Brooks, and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon. Public intellectual Noam Chomsky and filmmaker Woody Allen also appear.

Other notable figures include Harvard University professor Martin Nowak, magician David Blaine, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, former YouTube CEO Salar Kamangar, billionaire Thomas Pritzker, and Slovak politician Miroslav Lajcak, who once served as president of the UN General Assembly.

There was no suggestion that any of the individuals pictured in the newly released photos had committed wrongdoing.

A Glimpse Into Epstein’s Disturbing World

The images go beyond portraits and casual snapshots. They include screenshots of text messages, passport pages from multiple countries, and close-up photos of an unidentified woman’s body with lines from Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita written on them — a novel chronicling sexual abuse of a minor.

One of the screenshots shows a text in which an unknown sender discusses recruiting young women:

"I have a friend scout she sent me some girls today. But she asks 1000$ per girl. I will send u girls now. Maybe someone will be good for J?"

While the identities of those involved remain obscured, the text and other materials provide insight into Epstein’s network and the disturbing activities he orchestrated.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Political Pressure Mounts

The House oversight committee, led by top Democrat Robert Garcia, emphasized that the releases aim to provide transparency and context:

"Oversight Democrats will continue to release photographs and documents from the Epstein estate to provide transparency for the American people," Garcia said.

Thursday’s release came just a day before the Justice Department, under Attorney General Pam Bondi, faces a statutory deadline to publish files relating to Epstein under the newly enacted Epstein Files Transparency Act. Passed last month with bipartisan support, the law mandates the DoJ to release evidence gathered from multiple investigations while protecting ongoing federal cases and national security interests.

Despite Trump previously blocking the release of these files, he signed the bill into law last month. The move has reignited political debates over the president’s ties to Epstein, whom Trump has described as a former friend, saying they fell out more than two decades ago and denying any involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities.

A Massive Cache of Evidence

House Democrats report that they have received approximately 95,000 photos from Epstein’s estate. The images released so far are described as “selected to provide the public with transparency into a representative sample of the photos received from the estate, and to provide insights into Epstein’s network and his extremely disturbing activities.”

Some photographs, including those of women and minors, have been redacted to protect identities, while others obscure faces to safeguard privacy. Republicans on Capitol Hill, who control the Oversight Committee, have criticized the Democrats’ approach, accusing them of “cherry-picking” images to shape public perception.

Epstein’s Legacy and Public Scrutiny

Epstein, who died in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, remains a lightning rod for speculation and conspiracy theories. Questions about his connections to wealthy and influential figures continue to fuel political and public scrutiny, with ongoing fallout for high-profile figures in the US and abroad.

The Justice Department has remained silent on whether it will meet Friday’s deadline, but Congress and the public await the release of what could be the most comprehensive set of Epstein-related materials ever disclosed.

"The photos released so far are only a fraction of what we have," Garcia said, highlighting the committee’s ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability.