A Hindu man was reportedly lynched to death over alleged blasphemy in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district on Thursday night, according to police and BBC Bangla.

A Hindu man was reportedly lynched to death over alleged blasphemy in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district on Thursday night, according to police and BBC Bangla. The horrifying incident unfolded in the Dubalia Para area of Square Master Bari in Bhaluka Upazila, leaving the locality gripped by fear and outrage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victim, identified as Dipu Chandra Das, was a young garment factory worker who lived in the area as a tenant. Police said a mob accused him of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and launched a violent assault around 9 pm. The attack quickly escalated and Das was allegedly beaten to death.

The assailants allegedly tied Dipu Chandra Das’s body to a tree and set it ablaze - a brutal act that has sparked massive outrage.

Scroll to load tweet…

Law enforcement personnel rushed to the scene and managed to restore order after the attack. The victim’s body was later recovered and sent to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, authorities confirmed that no formal case has been registered so far. “We are trying to locate his relatives. Legal action will be taken in accordance with the law once a case is filed,” Bhaluka Police Station Duty Officer Ripon Mia told BBC Bangla.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Bangladesh on edge

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in Bangladesh over the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a youth leader of the country's 2024 pro-democracy uprising who was injured in an assassination attempt and died in a hospital in Singapore.

Several buildings in the capital, including those housing the country's two leading newspapers, were set on fire, according to authorities, with staff trapped inside.

Hadi was a key figure in last year's uprising that ended the autocratic rule of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and sent her fleeing to India. He was running for a parliament seat in the February 2026 national election.

On December 12, Hadi was shot by masked assailants as he was leaving a mosque in Dhaka. He was airlifted to a hospital in Singapore for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.