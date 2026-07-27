A shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on Sunday evening resulted in two deaths and five injuries, including a 2-year-old child. The incident occurred at the Seattle Center, causing widespread panic among attendees. Police secured the area and launched an investigation into the attack.

A festive evening at Seattle's annual Bite of Seattle food festival turned tragic after a shooting left two people dead and five others injured, including a 2-year-old child, authorities said. The incident unfolded on Sunday evening at the Seattle Center, near the iconic Space Needle, sending hundreds of festivalgoers scrambling for safety as gunfire erupted.

Check the video here:

Scroll to load tweet…

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to reports of multiple people being shot shortly after 6 p.m. Authorities immediately secured the area and urged the public to stay away while emergency crews treated victims and launched an investigation.

In a post on X, Seattle Police said: “Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come.”

Scroll to load tweet…

The Seattle Fire Department confirmed that two victims died at the scene, while five others were transported to Harborview Medical Center. Among those injured was a 2-year-old boy. Officials said several victims were in stable condition, while at least one remained in serious condition.

Also Read: Trump Reignites Greenland Push At NATO Summit – ‘Greenland Should Be Controlled By The United States, Not By Denmark’

The shooting occurred during the closing hours of the Bite of Seattle, one of the city's largest annual food festivals. The event, first launched in 1982, attracts hundreds of food vendors, live entertainment and more than 350,000 visitors over the course of the festival. The sudden violence transformed the celebration into a scene of panic as people fled in all directions.

Witnesses described hearing a series of gunshots before crowds rushed to escape. Some attendees sought shelter inside nearby buildings, including the Seattle Children's Museum, while vendors abandoned their stalls amid the chaos. Emergency responders quickly established a security perimeter around the Seattle Center as police began gathering evidence.

Authorities have not announced a motive for the shooting, and investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the attack. Officials initially did not release details about suspects or arrests, saying the investigation remained active.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said he had been briefed on the incident and confirmed that Washington State Patrol SWAT resources had been deployed to assist local law enforcement. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson condemned the violence, describing it as a tragedy that disrupted a community event meant to celebrate food, culture and togetherness.

The investigation remains ongoing, with police expected to provide further updates as they determine what led to the deadly shooting.

Also Read: Trump Shelves Iran Attack Over Dwindling US Missile Defence Stockpiles