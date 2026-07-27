Indian Navy's sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, departed Boston for Portugal after participating in the SAIL 250 celebrations. The ship, on its Lokayan 2026 expedition, represented India, strengthening maritime ties with the US.

INS Sudarshini, the sail training ship of the Indian Navy, departed Boston, USA, for Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal on Saturday as part of ongoing Lokayan 26.

Representing India at SAIL 250

According to the Ministry of Defence, during her stay, the ship proudly represented India at the prestigious SAIL 250 celebrations and the International Naval Review 250, showcasing India's rich maritime heritage while strengthening maritime partnerships through professional and cultural engagements.

INS Sudarshini has now set course for Ponta Delgada, Azores (Portugal). The ship continues to serve as a beacon of India's maritime strength, professionalism, and goodwill on the global stage, the ministry stated.

Arrival and Grand Parade in Boston

INS Sudarshini arrived at Boston on Sunday after her successful participation in the Sail4th 250 celebrations at New York. The ship took part in the Grand Parade of Sails, marking the commencement of Sail Boston 2026, the Ministry of Defence said.

Raghuram Sastry, Consul General of India in Boston, embarked on INS Sudarshini for the Grand Parade of Sails and the ship's ceremonial entry into Boston. Sailing proudly with the Indian Tricolour, INS Sudarshini passed prominent landmarks including Castle Island and the Seaport District before berthing at Boston Fish Pier.

Joining an international fleet of over 60 tall ships from more than 20 nations, INS Sudarshini is representing India as a maritime ambassador of goodwill during her ongoing Lokayan 2026 transoceanic expedition. Reinforcing the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime diplomacy, international goodwill and cultural exchange, the ship will remain open to visitors from July 12-15, the statement added.

Following successful port calls at Norfolk, Baltimore, and New York, INS Sudarshini's participation in Sail Boston 2026 further strengthens the growing India-US maritime partnership and showcases India's rich seafaring heritage on the global stage, the Ministry of Defence underlined.

Crew & Cadet City Parade

Earlier, the Indian Navy commended the INS Sudarshini's crew performance during the Crew & Cadet City Parade at SAIL Boston 2026. "INS Sudarshini Charms Boston! The crew and trainees of #INSSudarshini marched through the historic streets of #Boston during the Crew & Cadet City Parade at @SailBoston2026, proudly showcasing India's rich seafaring heritage and maritime traditions. The spirited participation reaffirmed the enduring maritime partnership and the timeless bonds forged across the seas," the Navy wrote in a post on X.

About the US Semiquincentennial and Sail250

The year 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the US' nation's founding in 1776--the United States of America's Semiquincentennial. For this milestone occasion, a fleet of the world's most magnificent international tall ships and military ships, in an epic peacetime gathering, will sail into the port of Boston as part of Sail250, the Sail250 website states.

The ship participated in SAIL 250 events at Norfolk, Baltimore, New York, and Boston, and hosted dignitaries, members of the Indian diaspora, and international naval delegations, reaffirming India's commitment to maritime cooperation and friendship. Sail Boston is among the elite group of US ports selected to host the Sail250 international fleet, including New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, and New York City. (ANI)