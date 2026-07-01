Israeli PM Netanyahu insists Iran's nuclear program 'has to come to an end,' with or without a deal. The US pauses military action for diplomacy, but Iran vows to strengthen its military, creating a tense standoff in the Middle East.

Netanyahu Vows to End Iran's Nuclear Program

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Iran's nuclear programme "has to come to an end" regardless of whether a diplomatic agreement is reached, as he prepared to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday (local time), while US officials signalled a pause in military action to allow diplomacy where as Iran vowed to strengthen its military preparedness.

Speaking to Fox News, Netanyahu outlined what he believes would be required to end the conflict with Iran. "I think when this regime is either toppled or it's sufficiently weakened that it knows it has to end its nuclear program and has to change its course," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli Prime Minister indicated that, in his view, the war would effectively end only if Iran either undergoes a fundamental political change or abandons its nuclear programme and alters its regional policies. "That's really what President Trump is trying to achieve. And I backed him fully... But one way or the other, they have to end their nuclear program. And with a deal or without a deal, that has to come to an end," he added.

Ahead of his departure for Washington, Netanyahu said Iran would be among the key issues during his talks with Trump. "Tomorrow I will fly to Washington to meet, at his invitation, with President Trump, and afterwards to participate in the memorial service for a great friend of Israel, the late Senator Lindsey Graham. I will also discuss all pending issues with President Trump, including the situation in Iran," he said at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

US Pauses Military Action to 'Give Talks Space'

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said President Trump had paused attacks on Iran to provide an opportunity for diplomacy. "He's giving talks some space. He's giving it a little bit of room," Waltz told Fox News.

The ambassador indicated that Washington was temporarily refraining from military action to allow diplomatic efforts to continue. Speaking to NBC News, Waltz said, "The president is keeping all options on the table." He added, "Talks are ongoing. They're happening at every level... what we are constantly seeing, though, is on the Iranian regime's side, they are divided, there is internal fighting..."

Iran Vows Military Preparedness, Reports Incidents

Meanwhile, Iran said its Army was "fully prepared for all scenarios" and had strengthened its air defence capabilities ahead of Netanyahu's visit to the United States. According to ISNA news agency, Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said, "The situation for America is chaotic and undesirable, and they failed to achieve their goals in the Strait of Hormuz and in weakening Iran."

The Iranian military spokesperson claimed the United States had failed to achieve its objectives during the conflict. "They are now seeking a new strategy; the possibility of withdrawal from the war, conditional on Israel's permission," he added. Akraminia alleged that Washington was reassessing its approach while remaining dependent on Israel's decisions.

Iranian media also reported that an oil tanker exploded after allegedly striking a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz after deviating from a shipping route designated by Tehran. According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, the incident involved a "rogue" oil tanker that had reportedly departed from the route specified by Iranian authorities before colliding with a sea mine. Tasnim said Iran had "repeatedly warned beforehand that if ships deviate from Iran's designated route, they would bear the consequences themselves."

Meanwhile, despite the incident, there has been progress in talks between Iran and Oman on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and their respective territorial waterways in that area, two regional sources told CBS News. The report, citing sources, said that while things are headed in a positive direction, the diplomacy requires more time to reach a deal. It said that Omani officials had travelled Friday to Tehran for talks, and that diplomatic outreach coincided with President Donald Trump's decision to pause US bombings on Iran, which the CENTCOM had been carrying out for 13 consecutive nights.

Pope Appeals for Peace Amid Tensions

From Vatican City, Pope Leo XIV renewed his appeal for peace in the Middle East amid the ongoing US-Iran tensions. The pontiff said the intensification of military operations had "again wreaked violence and destruction, endangering the lives of countless civilians and further aggravating the shortages of drinking water and electricity."

The Pope highlighted the humanitarian consequences of the conflict, saying continued military operations were worsening civilian suffering and disrupting access to essential services. "From the depths of my heart, I exhort all parties involved to suspend the attacks and urgently reopen paths of dialogue and diplomacy, so that the longed-for peace for the entire region may be achieved without delay," he said.

The Vatican's appeal called on all sides to halt military operations and return to negotiations as the only path towards lasting peace.

(ANI)