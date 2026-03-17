In Saudi Arabia, a 19-year-old girl married a man much, much older than her. The groom gifted the bride a Rolls Royce car and 5 kg of gold. This video is now viral online, with people saying the girl's happiness is because of the groom's wealth.

They say marriages are made in heaven, but one wedding in Saudi Arabia has become a hot topic right here on Earth. A 19-year-old girl has married a man old enough to be her grandfather, and the internet is absolutely buzzing about it.

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Yes, this unusual wedding took place in Saudi Arabia. In many Muslim countries, poverty sometimes forces families to marry their young daughters to older, wealthy men. But in this case, the girl looks quite happy. In the video, she is seen happily holding the elderly groom's hand. The clip has now gone viral, and users are flooding the comments section.

Bride Gets a Gift That Has Set Her Up for Life

This wedding isn't just making headlines because of the huge age gap, but also because of the expensive gifts from the groom. According to reports, the elderly man gifted his 19-year-old bride a luxury Rolls Royce car and 5 kilograms of gold.

What People on the Internet Said

After watching the video of the newly-married couple, people are leaving all sorts of comments. One user wrote, "She knows her future is secure. She's happy because she has calculated her future based on his money and his age." Another user commented, "If she's happy, why should we be bothered?"

A third user wrote, "Money brings happiness. Anything is possible with money. You can buy anything with it." Meanwhile, some people have also claimed that the video might be AI-generated.

The ideal age gap between a husband and wife has always been a topic of debate. Some say a difference of one or two years is fine, while others feel a three to four-year gap is better. There's also a belief that if the couple is of the same age, they can be great friends. However, there are many examples of couples living happily despite a large age difference. In this case, though, it seems the groom's wealth is being discussed more than the age gap.