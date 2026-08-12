The Ebola outbreak in the DRC has tragically claimed over 2,000 lives, with 1,000 deaths in the last three weeks alone. This marks the fastest-growing outbreak in the country's history, prompting an urgent scale-up of response from WHO.

Ebola Death Toll Exceeds 2,000

More than 2,000 people have died of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since its outbreak was declared fewer than three months ago. Al Jazeera, citing official government data, reported that at least 1,000 of the deaths have occurred in the last three weeks as the virus continues to spread at an alarming rate.

A total of 4,381 Ebola cases across five provinces of the DRC have been confirmed as of Tuesday, including 2,011 deaths. This marks the fastest-growing outbreak on record in the Central African country and stands second in size only to the West African outbreak from 2014 to 2016, during which 11,310 people died, Al Jazeera reported.

International Response and Calls for Action

The rapid acceleration of the epidemic has prompted urgent appeals from international officials. Julien Harneis, designated Senior Ebola Coordinator by the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, highlighted the rising human toll on X: "Today the Ebola epidemic surpassed 2,000 deaths, half of these in the last 20 days. 2,000 children, mothers, fathers. All of us in the response, aid workers, organisations, governments, donors, with the community, must do more, and do it today, to save lives and stop Ebola."

WHO Reinforces Frontline Infrastructure

To reinforce frontline infrastructure, the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that expansion of a WHO-built treatment centre is underway in Lita, doubling its original 40-bed capacity to 80 beds. The effort is supported by the Ministry of Health alongside humanitarian partners, including UNICEF, ALIMA, the World Food Programme (WFP), and MONUSCO.

Additionally, WHO, in a post on X, stated that it has donated 20 beds to the local maternity ward to maintain essential healthcare services, while training 100 hygienists, 100 surveillance and IPC officers, 4 decontamination teams, and 2 safe and dignified burial teams.

Agency officials reiterated their commitment to mobilising all available resources to contain the outbreak. Along with our partners, @WHO is working to rapidly scale up the DRC #Ebola response. In Lita, the expansion of a WHO-built treatment centre is underway, with the original 40-bed facility being expanded to 80 beds. We are grateful to the Ministry of Health and our partners,… pic.twitter.com/c7vVvDtAC8 — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) August 11, 2026

Joint Call for Expanded Community Response

Last week, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and WHO jointly called for an immediate expansion of the community-led response in the DRC, highlighting critical operational gaps in contact follow-up, early detection, and medical infrastructure.

According to WHO, the call followed a joint high-level mission to Uganda and the DRC on August 4 and 5 led by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya, and WHO Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Janabi.

Delegations met with national authorities, response coordinators, health workers, and community leaders in Kampala, Bunia, and Kinshasa to address severe operational strains.

Africa CDC and WHO emphasised that immediate action is needed to expand treatment and burial capacity, ensure timely pay and protection for frontline health workers, improve access to insecure areas, and deliver committed financing directly to frontline operations without delay.

India Pledges Support

In June, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that USD 10 million has been announced by India for the preparedness, response, and recovery amid the ongoing Ebola outbreak at a 'Virtual Summit' organised by the African Union. The virtual summit was chaired by the African Union Chairperson and President of Burundi, Évariste Ndayishimiye.

About the Ebola Virus

Ebola disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain. (ANI)