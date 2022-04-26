Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saudi restaurant shut for preparing samosas in toilets for over 30 years

    The workers from the 30-year-old restaurant lacked health insurance and were plainly in violation of the residence rule, according to officials. The restaurant is no longer open.

    Saudi Arabia, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    Authorities in Saudi Arabia recently shut down a restaurant in Jeddah after discovering that it had been making samosas and other appetisers in toilets for more than 30 years. According to Gulf News, the Jeddah Municipality raided the restaurant in a residential building after getting a tip about the business's horrible food culture for nearly three decades.

    According to the complaint, the restaurant used to cook snacks and meals in the restrooms. Furthermore, Jeddah Municipality investigators discovered that the cafe utilised expired food items such as beef and cheese, some of which were two years old. Insects and rodents have also been observed at the location.

    Meanwhile, this is not the first time a restaurant in Saudi Arabia has been closed due to unsanitary circumstances. According to Gulf News, a popular Shawarma restaurant in Jeddah was also shuttered in January after a rat was found roaming around and munching on meat on top of a skewer.

    Several enraged social media users responded to the alarming footage, which showed the rodent on the shawarma skewer at the popular restaurant. They even requested that authorities take fast and severe action against the restaurant, which resulted in its closure.

