user
user

WhatsApp Business Tips: Top 5 tips to boost your startup

Unlock the full potential of WhatsApp Business! Discover 5 hidden features to improve customer contact, streamline operations, and increase sales. Learn about business profiles, quick replies, automated messages, tags, and catalogs.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 4:04 PM IST

In today's digital world, businesses are looking for various ways to connect with their customers and increase sales. WhatsApp Business is a powerful tool designed for businesses. Beyond some of the basic features that many people know, there are many hidden secrets in WhatsApp Business. Here are 5 key features to help take your business to the next level.

1. Business Profile:

Create a business profile that includes key information such as your business address, email, and website. This adds credibility to your business. Helps customers looking for important information find it quickly and easily. This increases trust among customers and facilitates smooth information exchange.

article_image2

Whatsapp business account

2. Quick Replies:

You can save and reuse replies for frequently used messages. By using a shortcut, you can instantly answer common customer questions. This ensures consistent information is provided and improves customer satisfaction.

3. Automated Messages:

You can set up automated messages to welcome new customers and let them know when you are unavailable. This modern communication strategy gives customers the feeling that they are being noticed and listened to even when you are not working.


article_image3

4. Tags:

Tags like "New Customer" or "Pending Payment" can help you organize your conversations and contacts. This categorization helps to follow up customer contacts in a timely manner and easily improve operations.

article_image4

5. Catalog:

Create a catalog to showcase products or services. This allows customers to view items in the chat, thereby simplifying the buying process and increasing sales.

article_image5

Additional Features:

You can increase customer engagement through interactive buttons found in messages. Call-to-action buttons and quick replies facilitate conversations and encourage customers to take action easily.

You can measure customer engagement by tracking the number of messages sent, delivered, and read. By gaining insights from this data, you can improve your communications and improve the service you provide. Using these features, WhatsApp Business becomes a powerful tool for your business.

Read also: 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vodafone Idea offers free jiohotstar with new prepaid plans for IPL 2025 check details gcw

Vodafone Idea offers FREE JioHotstar with new prepaid plans for IPL 2025 – Check details!

iPhone 17 LEAKS: AI-boosted 24MP selfie camera and major upgrades revealed! gcw

iPhone 17 LEAKS: AI-boosted 24MP selfie camera and major upgrades revealed!

Jio Special IPL offer enjoy 90 days of free jiohotstar subscription with this plan gcw

Jio’s special IPL offer: Enjoy 90 days of FREE JioHotstar subscription with THIS plan!

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Smartphone to come with quad-curved screen, 50MP camera and more gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Smartphone to come with quad-curved screen, 50MP camera and more

iQOO Z10 5G to debut on April 11 will it feature massive 7300 mah battery 90w fast charging and more gcw

iQOO Z10 5G to debut on April 11 | Will it feature massive 7,300mAh battery, 90W fast charging and more?

Recent Stories

Israel strikes Lebanon in response to rocket attacks, ceasefire on brink of collapse dmn

BREAKING: Israel strikes Lebanon in response to rocket attacks, ceasefire on brink of collapse

Indian Railways special facilities for senior citizens lower berths wheelchairs and more gcw

Indian Railways’ special facilities for senior citizens – Lower berths, wheelchairs and more!

Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: 5 top Bollywood actresses who own cosmetic brands RBA

Sunny Leone to Katrina Kaif-5 top Bollywood actresses who own cosmetic brands

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI Preview: Can Chennai Super Kings' spin prowess outplay Mumbai Indians snt

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI Preview: Can Chennai Super Kings' spin prowess outplay Mumbai Indians?

Love, lies, murder & celebrations: Muskan, Sahil play Holi, celebrate birthday after killing Saurabh (WATCH) ddr

Meerut murder case: Love, lies & celebrations — WATCH Muskan, Sahil play Holi, celebrate after killing Saurabh

Recent Videos

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Video Icon
Astrologer Greenstone Lobo SHOCKS Fans: KKR Doomed to Lose IPL 2025 Title?

Astrologer Greenstone Lobo SHOCKS Fans: KKR Doomed to Lose IPL 2025 Title?

Video Icon
Middle East War Escalates: Yemen Launches Attack at Jerusalem; Israeli Army Intercepts Missile

Middle East War Escalates: Yemen Launches Attack at Jerusalem; Israeli Army Intercepts Missile

Video Icon
Smart Meter Scam: Karnataka Scandal's Disturbing Similarities to Andhra Pradesh

Smart Meter Scam: Karnataka Scandal's Disturbing Similarities to Andhra Pradesh

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Why is there a 'Bandh' in the State?

Karnataka Pulse | Why is there a 'Bandh' in the State?

Video Icon