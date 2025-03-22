WhatsApp Business Tips: Top 5 tips to boost your startup

Read Full Gallery

Unlock the full potential of WhatsApp Business! Discover 5 hidden features to improve customer contact, streamline operations, and increase sales. Learn about business profiles, quick replies, automated messages, tags, and catalogs.

In today's digital world, businesses are looking for various ways to connect with their customers and increase sales. WhatsApp Business is a powerful tool designed for businesses. Beyond some of the basic features that many people know, there are many hidden secrets in WhatsApp Business. Here are 5 key features to help take your business to the next level. 1. Business Profile: Create a business profile that includes key information such as your business address, email, and website. This adds credibility to your business. Helps customers looking for important information find it quickly and easily. This increases trust among customers and facilitates smooth information exchange.

2. Quick Replies: You can save and reuse replies for frequently used messages. By using a shortcut, you can instantly answer common customer questions. This ensures consistent information is provided and improves customer satisfaction. 3. Automated Messages: You can set up automated messages to welcome new customers and let them know when you are unavailable. This modern communication strategy gives customers the feeling that they are being noticed and listened to even when you are not working.

4. Tags: Tags like "New Customer" or "Pending Payment" can help you organize your conversations and contacts. This categorization helps to follow up customer contacts in a timely manner and easily improve operations.

5. Catalog: Create a catalog to showcase products or services. This allows customers to view items in the chat, thereby simplifying the buying process and increasing sales.

Additional Features: You can increase customer engagement through interactive buttons found in messages. Call-to-action buttons and quick replies facilitate conversations and encourage customers to take action easily. You can measure customer engagement by tracking the number of messages sent, delivered, and read. By gaining insights from this data, you can improve your communications and improve the service you provide. Using these features, WhatsApp Business becomes a powerful tool for your business. Read also:

