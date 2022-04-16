Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samosa or Croissant? Another weird combination netizens can't digest

    Priyal, a Twitter user, tweeted a photo of croissants packed on a display counter. According to the description, the Cramosa is served with mint dip and costs Rs. 170 excl. VAT. She went on to say that she discovered the unusual snack at a Costa near the Delhi airport.

    Samosa or Croissant Another weird combination netizens cant digest gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 6:07 PM IST

    Fusion cuisine began as an attention-seeking craze, but some combinations doesn't sit well with netizens and question the choices we make. Recently, a croissant loaded with the filling commonly found in a Samosa attracted social media buzz. The cuisine, or strange culinary combination, is known as 'Cramosa,' a portmanteau of the words croissant and samosa. After ice cream samosas and gulab jamun samosas, the Cramosa may be the newest assault on our palate and retinas.

    Priyal, a Twitter user, tweeted a photo of croissants packed on a display counter. According to the description, the Cramosa is served with mint dip and costs Rs. 170 excl. VAT. She went on to say that she discovered the unusual snack at a Costa near the Delhi airport.

     

    The culinary experiment did not go over well with people online, as there appeared to be an uniform dislike of the product. Several people have commented on the post. While some on the internet were eager to sample the food, the vast majority were dissatisfied with the butchering of their favourite snack.

    Also Read | Ice cream chaat prepared with Mango dolly goes viral

    Also Read | Are you an ice cream lover? Here's where you can go next

     

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 6:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Muslim man s house on fire in Agra by mob over relationship with Hindu woman gcw

    Muslim man's house on fire in Agra by mob over relationship with Hindu woman

    Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy gcw

    Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy

    Day after PFI member's murder, RSS leader hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad

    Day after PFI member's murder, RSS leader hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad

    Watch woman beats up food delivery boy with the shoe - gps

    Watch woman beats up food delivery boy with the shoe

    People s Shubho Nababarsho gift Mamata Banerjee claims TMC victory in bypolls gcw

    'People's Shubho Nababarsho gift': Mamata Banerjee claims TMC victory in bypolls

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs LSG, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul slams century in his 100th game, social media erupts-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG: KL Rahul slams century in his 100th game, social media erupts

    Is Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 'horror' film? Ram Gopal Varma explains RBA

    Is Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 'horror' film? Ram Gopal Varma explains

    Mercedes Benz vision EQXX electric car covers 1000 km in a single charge gcw

    Mercedes-Benz vision EQXX electric car covers 1,000 km in a single charge

    Muslim man s house on fire in Agra by mob over relationship with Hindu woman gcw

    Muslim man's house on fire in Agra by mob over relationship with Hindu woman

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy complains of broken rackets; Hyderabad Airport blames CISF-ayh

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy complains of broken rackets; Hyderabad Airport blames CISF

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon