Samosa or Croissant? Another weird combination netizens can't digest

Priyal, a Twitter user, tweeted a photo of croissants packed on a display counter. According to the description, the Cramosa is served with mint dip and costs Rs. 170 excl. VAT. She went on to say that she discovered the unusual snack at a Costa near the Delhi airport.

Fusion cuisine began as an attention-seeking craze, but some combinations doesn't sit well with netizens and question the choices we make. Recently, a croissant loaded with the filling commonly found in a Samosa attracted social media buzz. The cuisine, or strange culinary combination, is known as 'Cramosa,' a portmanteau of the words croissant and samosa. After ice cream samosas and gulab jamun samosas, the Cramosa may be the newest assault on our palate and retinas.

The culinary experiment did not go over well with people online, as there appeared to be an uniform dislike of the product. Several people have commented on the post. While some on the internet were eager to sample the food, the vast majority were dissatisfied with the butchering of their favourite snack.

