IPL 2025, SRH vs RR Preview: Will Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive batting line-up overpower Rajasthan Royals?

Read Full Article

Last season’s runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will begin their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign as strong favorites when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Armed with a power-packed batting line-up and an experienced bowling unit, SRH will look to start their season with a resounding victory.

SRH’s Explosive Batting Line-up

Sunrisers boast one of the most formidable batting units in the tournament, featuring the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen. Given the flat surface expected in Hyderabad, SRH could set their sights on a massive total, possibly even challenging the elusive 300-run mark.

Abhishek, in particular, has been in red-hot form, smashing a stunning 135 off just 54 balls against England in a T20I earlier this year. Alongside Head, he was instrumental in SRH’s record-breaking powerplay of 125 runs against Delhi Capitals last season.

Additionally, the return of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy from injury will further bolster the team’s strength. With SRH scoring 250-plus totals three times last season—including 287 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and 277 against Mumbai Indians—their batting prowess remains a key factor.

Also read: IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Who will win blockbuster opening clash? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo predicts (WATCH)

RR’s Bowling Concerns

In contrast, Rajasthan Royals will rely heavily on England speedster Jofra Archer to contain the aggressive SRH batting order. With few other established names in the Royals’ bowling department, the hosts will fancy their chances of posting another mammoth total.

Cummins, Shami Lead SRH Bowling Attack

Sunrisers also possess a strong bowling unit, spearheaded by captain Pat Cummins and experienced pacer Mohammed Shami. Seasoned spinner Adam Zampa adds variety to the attack, making SRH a well-balanced side capable of defending big totals.

RR’s Challenges and New Captain

Rajasthan Royals enter the contest with a major setback as their regular captain, Sanju Samson, is nursing a finger injury. While Samson is expected to bat as an Impact Player, he will not keep wickets or field. In his absence, young batter Riyan Parag will lead the team for their first three matches.

With the release of England’s Jos Buttler, RR’s batting unit has weakened, though they still have power hitters like Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

SRH Hold the Edge

SRH dominated their encounters against RR last season, winning both games. The first match was a thriller, with SRH securing victory by just one run. In the second clash—Qualifier 2—SRH comfortably defeated RR by 36 runs to enter the final, where they eventually lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

As the teams gear up for another exciting season, all eyes will be on SRH’s explosive batting and RR’s ability to counter it.

Also read: IPL 2025 kicks off: New rules, fresh captains, high-stakes KKR vs RCB opener and more

IPL 2025, SRH vs RR: Match Details

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Atharva Taide, Brydon Carse, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari.

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Kunal Singh Rathore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh.

Latest Videos