External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar showcased India's leadership in IORA, detailing various regional workshops and capacity-building initiatives undertaken under the Vision Mahasagar framework during India's 2025-2027 chairmanship.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted initiatives undertaken by India within the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) under the Vision Mahasagar (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) framework. In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar noted that a hybrid workshop on 'Maritime Information Fusion and Operational Coordination for IORA Member States' was hosted by the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram during November.

He further stated that India organised the 7th International Seabed Authority (ISA) Workshop on Deep-Sea Macro-fauna Taxonomy Standardisation in Kochi in September to support the capacity-building of delegates from IORA nations. According to EAM Jaishankar, India and Australia jointly organised a Search and Rescue (SAR) Workshop and Tabletop Exercise for IORA Member States in Chennai in June. The External Affairs Minister added that the 10th Indian Ocean Dialogue was held in New Delhi in May, underscoring India's key priorities and initiatives throughout its IORA Chairship for 2025-27.

EAM Jaishankar pointed out that IORA nations also attended the Indian Navy's Milan exercises at sea, alongside the Indian Coast Guard Search and Rescue Exercises (SAREX) and the Indian Coast Guard's NATPOLREX. Additionally, Jaishankar noted that special courses for diplomats representing IORA countries and the Secretariat were conducted by the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in April and December 2025. He added that New Delhi actively fostered IORA's engagements with other regional bodies, including the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

Functioning as an intergovernmental forum comprising 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners, IORA promotes regional collaboration across the Indian Ocean region, spanning six priority areas and two cross-cutting issues. The meeting is being convened under India's 2025-2027 IORA chairmanship around the theme 'Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region'.

The 23 member states of IORA include India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Meanwhile, the 12 dialogue partners comprise China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States. (ANI)