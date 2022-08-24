Russian politician Yevgeny Roizman detained for criticising Ukraine invasion: Report

Meanwhile, Russia marks its sixth month to the full-blown war that it waged against Ukraine. With several takeaways, the most noteworthy of it is that a war situation has consequences not for just the parties involved, but for the whole world.

Russian authorities have detained politician Yevgeny Roizman on Wednesday for his criticism of the Kremlin and, more recently, of the military campaign in Ukraine, Russia's news agency TASS reported.

Roizman, a former mayor of the city of Yekaterinburg, is being investigated for "discrediting the Russian army", TASS reported, citing Yekaterinburg security services.

This Russian politician was one of a handful of Kremlin critics who won mayoral posts following a series of big opposition demonstrations as President Vladimir Putin campaigned for office in 2012.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" aimed at ensuring its own security and authorities have prosecuted a number of activists for calling it a war or criticising Russia's action.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Ukraine is on life support, Russian troops are suffering significant losses, and the rest of the world is dealing with acute food shortages, skyrocketing inflation, the possibility of a nuclear calamity, and other challenges brought on by a brutal conflict that has no sign of coming to an end soon. This is the stark reality of the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Tuesday, the Red Cross issued a warning that the crisis in Ukraine is taxing the whole humanitarian system and might have long-term effects on organisation's capacity to respond to emergencies around the world.

Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, stated that the war, which has been going on for six months, has brought people to "a crucial breaking point" (IFRC).