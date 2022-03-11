Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian man crams entire fridge with McDonald’s burgers after restaurant suspends business over Ukraine war

    A photograph, shared to discussion website Reddit, showed a desperate person’s fridge jam-packed with at least 50 McDonald’s burgers, leaving barely any room for other groceries.

    Moscow, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 6:38 PM IST

    Russia stands increasingly isolated as Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine enters its third week, leading a McDonald’s lover to fill his fridge with burgers from the restaurant. Several Western businesses, including the popular fast-food chain, announced this week they were temporarily suspending their operations in Russia in response to the war.

    He wrote: “McDonald’s is permanently closing in Russia. Here is my friend’s stash.”

    Reacting to the post, some people said it would be a 'good business opportunity' if he tried to sell the burgers, while others jokingly questioned why he was going to the effort to stash McDonald's food.

    Meanwhile people have been trying to make a profit by selling McDonald’s food on auction sites. An advert selling a full meal consisting of a double big mac, a double royal, two large portions of chips, 18 McNuggets, and mozzarella dippers for £255.

    Following the news that McDonald’s will shutter its restaurants across Russia, many people have decided to cash in and are selling Big Mac meals for eye-watering prices.

    Earlier this week McDonald’s, which employs 62,000 people in Russia, said it will shut all 850 of its restaurants temporarily.

    It follows a statement by the company’s chief executive, Chris Kempczinski, saying, “The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people. As a system, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace.”

    Its closure, with a similar symbolic significance, was one of the first among a long list of Western firms, including Starbucks, Netflix, Levi’s, Burberry, Ikea, Universal Music Group and L’Oreal, to do the same.

    Before the announcement, in which the firm said it will continue to pay its 62,000 Russia-based employees, #BoycottMcDonalds had been trending on Twitter for days.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2022, 6:40 PM IST
