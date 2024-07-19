Russian court sentences US journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison on espionage charges

According to reports, Russian prosecutors claimed Gershkovich was collecting classified information on behalf of the US Central Intelligence Agency, focusing on a company manufacturing tanks for Russia's war in Ukraine.

In a controversial ruling, a Russian court on Friday (July 19) convicted Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges, a verdict the United States has denounced as a 'sham' and 'politically motivated.' the 32-year-old US journalist was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a secretive and swift trial, during which he steadfastly denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

According to reports, Russian prosecutors claimed Gershkovich was collecting classified information on behalf of the US Central Intelligence Agency, focusing on a company manufacturing tanks for Russia's war in Ukraine. Gershkovich's arrest in 2023 marked the first time since the Cold War that a US journalist had been detained in Russia on espionage charges.

The rapid and closed-door nature of the trial has sparked intense speculation, as espionage cases typically extend over several months. Friday's hearing was only the third in the case against Gershkovich, leading many to question the legitimacy and transparency of the proceedings.

The verdict also casts doubt on the possibility of a long-discussed US-Russia prisoner exchange deal involving Gershkovich and other Americans detained in Russia. The outcome suggests that such negotiations might now be off the table, further straining US-Russia relations.

The United States has condemned the trial and verdict, reiterating its stance that the charges against Gershkovich are baseless and politically motivated. The case has drawn significant international attention and criticism, highlighting ongoing tensions between the two nations.

