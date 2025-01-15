Russia urges Pakistan to 'join hands' with India to combat terrorism; backs New Delhi's permanent UNSC seat

Russia on Wednesday reiterated its support for India and Brazil for a permanent membership on a reformed United Nations Security Council.

Russia urges Pakistan to 'join hands' with India to combat terrorism; backs New Delhi's permanent UNSC seat shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 11:04 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 11:11 AM IST

Russia on Wednesday reiterated its support for India and Brazil for a permanent membership on a reformed United Nations Security Council. Speaking about the UN Security reform, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, "Ofcourse, we need one, because there are states who are especially responsible in world's economy, politics and also in military scenarios... we have stated repeatedly that India and Brazil, according to all criteria, they deserve permanent membership in the UN security council."

Russia’s reaffirmation of support for India’s permanent membership in the UNSC follows similar endorsements from global leaders. Last year, UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer voiced support for India’s bid, aligning with statements from US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron, advocating for an expanded UNSC, called for permanent seats for India, Brazil, Japan, Germany, and two representatives from Africa to improve efficiency and representation.

Also read: India reiterates demand for early return of Indian nationals working in Russian Army after Kerala man's death

Currently, the UNSC comprises five permanent members — the United States, China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom — who wield veto power.

Ten non-permanent members are elected for two-year terms. India, which served as a non-permanent member from 2021 to 2022, continues to argue that its growing geopolitical influence and contributions to global peacekeeping efforts make it deserving of permanent membership.

When asked about Russia's relations with Pakistan, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said, "I believe, we have been improving our relations...currently, we have the most positive stage for decades, and there are range of projects to restore...we can see reciprocal interest to cooperate in the fight against terrorism. Pakistan is also a victim and a target but that requires joining hands with your Afghan neighbours, with India..."

Also read: TikTok prepares for shutdown of operations in US this Sunday: Report

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Internet blackout on January 16, 2025? Influencers claim global outage in viral videos. But what's the truth? shk

Internet blackout on January 16, 2025? Influencers claim global outage in viral videos. But what's the truth?

'Do not drink' warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires shk

'Do not drink’ warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires

'Secretary of Genocide': US Secretary Blinken criticized over Israel-Palestine conflict during farewell speech vkp

'You're a monster, Secretary of genocide': Palestinian protester interrupts Blinken's farewell speech (WATCH)

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform anr

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform

BREAKING: TikTok prepares for shutdown of operations in US this Sunday: Report shk

TikTok prepares for shutdown of operations in US this Sunday: Report

Recent Stories

Internet blackout on January 16, 2025? Influencers claim global outage in viral videos. But what's the truth? shk

Internet blackout on January 16, 2025? Influencers claim global outage in viral videos. But what's the truth?

Mahakumbh 2025: Mans dead mother performs Maha Snaan in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Man's dead mother performs ‘Maha Snaan’ in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested vkp

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested

'Do not drink' warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires shk

'Do not drink’ warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires

PHOTOS Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr RBA

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon