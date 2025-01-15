Russia urges Pakistan to 'join hands' with India to combat terrorism; backs New Delhi's permanent UNSC seat

Russia on Wednesday reiterated its support for India and Brazil for a permanent membership on a reformed United Nations Security Council. Speaking about the UN Security reform, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, "Ofcourse, we need one, because there are states who are especially responsible in world's economy, politics and also in military scenarios... we have stated repeatedly that India and Brazil, according to all criteria, they deserve permanent membership in the UN security council."

Russia’s reaffirmation of support for India’s permanent membership in the UNSC follows similar endorsements from global leaders. Last year, UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer voiced support for India’s bid, aligning with statements from US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron, advocating for an expanded UNSC, called for permanent seats for India, Brazil, Japan, Germany, and two representatives from Africa to improve efficiency and representation.

Currently, the UNSC comprises five permanent members — the United States, China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom — who wield veto power.

Ten non-permanent members are elected for two-year terms. India, which served as a non-permanent member from 2021 to 2022, continues to argue that its growing geopolitical influence and contributions to global peacekeeping efforts make it deserving of permanent membership.

When asked about Russia's relations with Pakistan, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said, "I believe, we have been improving our relations...currently, we have the most positive stage for decades, and there are range of projects to restore...we can see reciprocal interest to cooperate in the fight against terrorism. Pakistan is also a victim and a target but that requires joining hands with your Afghan neighbours, with India..."

