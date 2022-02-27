  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukraine

    Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian delegation included officials from the foreign and defense ministries and President Vladimir Putin’s office and was awaiting the arrival of their Ukrainian counterparts in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukraine-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Belarus, First Published Feb 27, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukraine, a Kremlin spokesperson was quoted by the Ifax news agency as saying on Sunday, the first negotiations since Russia started its invasion on February 24, Reuters reported.

    Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian delegation included officials from the foreign and defense ministries and President Vladimir Putin’s office and was awaiting the arrival of their Ukrainian counterparts in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

    More details to follow. 

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv; two large explosions in Kyiv-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv; two large explosions in Kyiv

    Ukraine Deputy PM to Apple: Stop services to Russia - ADT

    Ukraine Deputy PM to Apple: Stop services to Russia

    Stop the aggressor Ukraine seeks India's political support at UNSC

    'Stop the aggressor': Ukraine seeks India's political support at UNSC

    We are losing hope Indian student stranded in Ukraine cries for help gcw

    'We are losing hope...' Indian student stranded in Ukraine cries for help

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine has derailed Russia s attack gcw

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine has 'derailed' Russia's attack

    Recent Stories

    Ajith Kumar's Valimai crosses Rs 100 crore; action-thriller witnesses record-breaking opening RCB

    Ajith Kumar's Valimai crosses Rs 100 crore; action-thriller witnesses record-breaking opening

    Bheemla Nayak: Here's what Mahesh Babu, RGV have to say about Pawan Kalyan's film RCB

    Bheemla Nayak: Here's what Mahesh Babu, RGV have to say about Pawan Kalyan's film

    West Bengal civic polls: Violence mars early phases as voting underway amid tight security-dnm

    West Bengal civic polls: Violence mars early phases as voting underway amid tight security

    Mexico Open 2022 final: Rafael Nadal defeats Cameron Norrie to win 4th title, extends perfect season, fans celebrate-ayh

    Mexico Open 2022 final: Nadal defeats Norrie to win 4th title, extends perfect season

    PM Modi extends Mahashivratri greetings to Sadhguru, prays for blessings upon mankind-dnm

    PM Modi extends Mahashivratri greetings to Sadhguru, prays for blessings upon mankind

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala Blasters thrashes Chennaiyin FC 3-0 to stay alive for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala thrashes Chennaiyin 3-0 to stay alive for semis

    Video Icon
    The night siren scares us says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine - ADT

    "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United vs Jamshedpur FC: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Everything changed within 24 hours says Girl who boarded last flight to India gcw

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Owen Coyle after NEUFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Coyle after NEUFC win

    Video Icon