Russia-Ukraine war: Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukraine

A Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukraine, a Kremlin spokesperson was quoted by the Ifax news agency as saying on Sunday, the first negotiations since Russia started its invasion on February 24, Reuters reported.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian delegation included officials from the foreign and defense ministries and President Vladimir Putin’s office and was awaiting the arrival of their Ukrainian counterparts in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

More details to follow.