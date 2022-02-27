  • Facebook
    Russia-Ukraine war: Street battles heard as Russian Army enter Kharkiv

    Street battles can be heard in videos that have emerged from Kharkiv. The city was breached by the Russians in an attempt to take over Kyiv by launching an offensive from all sides.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Street battles heard as Russian Army enter Kharkiv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kharkiv, First Published Feb 27, 2022, 1:38 PM IST
    Russian forces have entered Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, local officials say, BBC reported. The head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said that light military vehicles had “broken into the city”.

    Prior to his statements, the footage had appeared to show some Russian military cars driving around on the streets of the northeastern city, BBC reported.

    Sinegubov has urged residents to stay inside, saying Russian troops appeared to be in the city centre, BBC reported.

    “Do not leave shelters! The Armed Forces of Ukraine are eliminating the enemy. Civilians are asked not to take to the streets.”

    There are now reports of fighting in the streets of Kharkiv. Russian troops had broken into the city in the past hour, local officials said.

    Street battles can be heard in videos that have emerged from Kharkiv. The city was breached by the Russians in an attempt to take over Kyiv by launching an offensive from all sides.

    Social media footage appears to show some Russian units in the city. There are also pictures appearing to show at least two Russian “Tiger” vehicles on fire in the city, BBC reported.

    Kharkiv officials this morning have warned locals to stay in shelters and off the streets.

    A loud explosion was also heard earlier in the city, where a gas pipeline is said to have been hit.

    Residential areas in Kharkiv were also attacked, according to emergency services. A woman was reportedly killed and dozens were evacuated from a nine-story building, BBC reported.

    At least six civilian deaths were also reported in the town of Okhtyrka, north-eastern Ukraine, according to the region’s mayor.

    Meanwhile, Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance.

    The US and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow. Huge explosions lit up the sky early Sunday south of the capital, Kyiv, where people hunkered down in homes, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale assault by Russian forces, AP reported. 

