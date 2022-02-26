  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Stop the aggressor': Ukraine seeks India's political support at UNSC

    Ukraine President Vladimir Zelenskyy on Saturday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid Russian armed forces' ongoing operations inside his country. 

    Stop the aggressor Ukraine seeks India's political support at UNSC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 6:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ukraine President Vladimir Zelenskyy on Saturday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid Russian defence forces ongoing operations inside his country. Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, the Prime Minister's Office informed. 

    During his conversation with the Indian leader, Zelenskyy urged India to give Ukraine political support in the United Nations Security Council and 'stop the aggressor' together.

    The conversation happened barely an hour after the Russian Embassy in India took to Twitter to thank the country for abstaining from the UN Security Council draft resolution on Ukraine.

    Stating that Russia highly appreciates India's independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on February 25, the embassy said that Russia is committed to maintaining a close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership.

    According to the PMO, Ukraine President briefed Prime Minister Modi in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. The Prime Minister expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict.

    Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.

    He also conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He urged the Ukrainian President to facilitate the safe evacuation of Indian citizens.

    Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy had urged Hungary and Germany to support Russia's expulsion from the SWIFT banking system.

    "We have almost full support from EU countries about disconnecting Russia from SWIFT. I hope Hungary and Germany will have the courage to support this decision," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

    Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has extended support to the Ukrainian president and said that he will support the European Union's stand on sanctions, including cutting Russia off from SWIFT.

    On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military onslaught on Ukrainian armed forces and military installations in parts of the country.

    On February 21, the Putin administration recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk -- as independent nations. 

    Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Israel, Australia, France and other European nations have condemned Russia’s military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

    Also Read: "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Also Read: 'Never invaded other countries': China gets fact-checked and roasted on social media

    Also Read: 'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 7:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We are losing hope Indian student stranded in Ukraine cries for help gcw

    'We are losing hope...' Indian student stranded in Ukraine cries for help

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine has derailed Russia s attack gcw

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine has 'derailed' Russia's attack

    Heartwarming video of Gurudwara in Ukraine offering free food shelter goes viral gcw

    Heartwarming video of Gurudwara in Ukraine offering free food, shelter goes viral

    Doing for grandkids 80 year old man tries to enlist in Ukrainian army gcw

    'Doing for grandkids': 80-year-old man tries to enlist in Ukrainian army

    Never invaded other countries China gets fact-checked social media India, Vietnam

    'Never invaded other countries': China gets fact-checked and roasted on social media

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bowl, field unchanged XI-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: India wins toss and opts to bowl, fields unchanged XI

    Celeb Spotted Sunny Leone to Kareena Kapoor Varun Dhawan stars were seen at these places drb

    Celeb Spotted: Sunny Leone to Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, stars were seen at these places

    We are losing hope Indian student stranded in Ukraine cries for help gcw

    'We are losing hope...' Indian student stranded in Ukraine cries for help

    Bihar Budget 2022: State grew better than national average, says economic survey report - ADT

    Bihar Budget 2022: State grew better than national average, says economic survey report

    Chess Olympiad 2022: India bids to host after Russia pullout-ayh

    Chess Olympiad 2022: India bids to host after Russia pullout

    Recent Videos

    The night siren scares us says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine - ADT

    "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United vs Jamshedpur FC: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Everything changed within 24 hours says Girl who boarded last flight to India gcw

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Owen Coyle after NEUFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Coyle after NEUFC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC

    Video Icon