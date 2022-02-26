'Stop the aggressor': Ukraine seeks India's political support at UNSC

Ukraine President Vladimir Zelenskyy on Saturday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid Russian defence forces ongoing operations inside his country. Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, the Prime Minister's Office informed.

During his conversation with the Indian leader, Zelenskyy urged India to give Ukraine political support in the United Nations Security Council and 'stop the aggressor' together.

The conversation happened barely an hour after the Russian Embassy in India took to Twitter to thank the country for abstaining from the UN Security Council draft resolution on Ukraine.

Stating that Russia highly appreciates India's independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on February 25, the embassy said that Russia is committed to maintaining a close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership.

According to the PMO, Ukraine President briefed Prime Minister Modi in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. The Prime Minister expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.

He also conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He urged the Ukrainian President to facilitate the safe evacuation of Indian citizens.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy had urged Hungary and Germany to support Russia's expulsion from the SWIFT banking system.

"We have almost full support from EU countries about disconnecting Russia from SWIFT. I hope Hungary and Germany will have the courage to support this decision," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has extended support to the Ukrainian president and said that he will support the European Union's stand on sanctions, including cutting Russia off from SWIFT.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military onslaught on Ukrainian armed forces and military installations in parts of the country.

On February 21, the Putin administration recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk -- as independent nations.

Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Israel, Australia, France and other European nations have condemned Russia’s military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

Also Read: "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

Also Read: 'Never invaded other countries': China gets fact-checked and roasted on social media

Also Read: 'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India