Seven Israeli citizens who illegally crossed the border into Syria from the Golan Heights were located and safely returned by the IDF. The suspects will be transferred to the Israel Police for further processing following the serious incident.

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that on Monday afternoon a number of Israeli citizens who breached the border in the Golan Heights area into Syrian territory.

IDF forces rushed to the spot, located the citizens and returned them safely to the territory of the State of Israel.

Suspects Face Police Processing

The IDF said the suspects who were captured will be transferred to the Israel Police for further processing. "The IDF strongly condemns the incident and emphasises that this is a serious incident that constitutes a criminal offence that endangers civilians and IDF forces," it said.

According to the Israel Police, there were seven people who crossed the border.