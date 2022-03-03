Exposed: Vladimir Putin's well-laid Ukraine invasion plans

Leaked documents have revealed that the Ukraine war plan was approved on January 18 -- a week before the actual invasion began

Vladimir Putin's well-laid plans are out in the open. In the day leading up to the Ukraine invasion on February 24, the Russian President had been trying to push the narrative across that he was not going to launch an offensive against Ukraine. However, leaked documents have revealed that the war plan was approved on January 18.

As per the Ukrainian defence ministry, its army has got hold of classified war-plan documents of a unit of Russian Federation Black Sea Fleet's 810th Brigade of the battalion tactical group. The Russians had reportedly left the secret documents in panic and fear after Ukrainian soldiers conducted operations against them.

Among the documents that the Ukrainian got their hand on included a working map, operational order, tables of call signs, C2 signals, concealed C2, list of personnel, among others.

The classified documents states, 'The war plan with Ukraine was approved on January 18, 2022. The capture of all of Ukraine had to be completed within 15 days, from February 20 to March 6.'

It is to be mentioned that Putin announced a military onslaught on February 24 in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after it officially recognised the breakaway Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk on February 22.

As per the documents, the Ukrainian defence ministry said, 'the enemy (Russia) unit should have landed from the amphibious ship Оrsk in the vicinity of Stepanivka-1 and acted together with military units of Russian Federation 58th army, in particular with the 177th separate regiment of Russian Federation Black Sea Fleet Navy.'

'The final objective of these forces was to block and seize Melitopol,' the classified documents revealed.

It must also be mentioned that at the same time in January, Russia had launched a military exercise along the Ukraine border and annexed Crimea. Crimea was annexed in 2014. As per the reports, the Russian had amassed over one lakh troops on the Ukrainian border.

The Joint Forces Operational Command of Ukraine said, "When one of the captured Russian soldiers says that they came to participate in drills and got lost, do not believe it! They knew, they carefully planned and prepared."

"And we will say one thing to the Russian invaders: Leave your equipment and secret documents behind, we will need them for our defenders. And we will need them for the Hague," it said.

