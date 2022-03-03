Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    About 18000 Indians have left Ukraine since India's first advisory

    External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the evacuation process has picked up a pace. 

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 7:59 PM IST

    About 18,000 Indians who were stuck in parts of Ukraine have managed to exit the war-hit country since India issued the first advisory around a month back. 

    Briefing media persons during the daily briefing on Operation Ganga, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the evacuation process has picked up a pace. 

    So far, as many as about 6400 Indians have been brought back home by 30 aircraft, including the military ones. Out of which, 3000 were brought on March 2.

    On being asked about the presence of Indian students in the conflict zones, he said few hundred are left in Kharkiv and Sumy as well. He added that a large number of students have left to nearby Pesachin city, which is around 15 km away from Kharkiv. 

    Further giving details about the next day's evacuation drive, Bagchi said 18 flights have been scheduled for the next 24 hours. Out of which three would be the military aircraft. 

    It is to be noted that a total of 20,000 Indians had registered for availing evacuation to a facility from Ukraine.

    At 11 pm, Indian Air Force transport aircraft C-17 will arrive at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad with approximately 200 Indians.

    During the last 24 hours, 15 flights under Operation Ganga have landed in India, the spokesperson added.

    On humanitarian assistance provided to Kyiv, he said three tranches of aid have already arrived in Poland and the fourth has reached Romania.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 7:59 PM IST
