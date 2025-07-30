A massive 8.8 earthquake struck near Russia's Kamchatka coast, the strongest since 1952. It triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific and raised fears of aftershocks. No major damage or nuclear risks were reported.

A very powerful earthquake hit near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula early on Wednesday, July 30. The magnitude was 8.8, making it the strongest earthquake in the region since 1952, according to Russian officials.

The earthquake shook the ground deep under the sea, around 119 kilometers from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, where over 165,000 people live. The US Geological Survey (USGS) first said it was 8.0 but later confirmed it was 8.8 in strength.

Tsunami warnings issued around the Pacific

Because of the earthquake’s size and location, many countries around the Pacific Ocean were put on tsunami alert. Warnings were sent out to:

Russia

Japan

Hawaii

Chile

Ecuador

Solomon Islands

Other Pacific coastlines, including the west coast of the United States

Waves as high as 3 to 4 meters (10 to 13 feet) were seen in parts of Kamchatka, Russian emergency services confirmed.

Local authorities take quick action

The Kamchatka Governor, Vladimir Solodov, said this was the strongest quake in decades and urged people to stay away from coastal areas. Many residents moved to higher ground after the alert.

Emergency officials also warned that strong aftershocks could follow. Experts said these aftershocks might reach up to magnitude 7.5, which can still cause a lot of shaking and damage.

Japan takes safety steps after quake

In Japan, the government quickly took steps to protect people and key locations. At the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, where a major disaster happened in 2011, workers were evacuated as a precaution.

The plant’s operator, TEPCO, said no problems or irregularities were found in the systems. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed that all nuclear plants in the country were safe.

This quake is the biggest in years

The last time the world saw a stronger earthquake was in March 2011, when a 9.0 magnitude quake off northeast Japan caused a huge tsunami and a nuclear meltdown at Fukushima.

Wednesday’s earthquake, while not quite as strong, was still the biggest anywhere in the world since then. It was also the strongest in the Kamchatka region in over 70 years.

So far, no deaths or major damage have been reported. However, scientists and local officials are keeping watch. The risk of more aftershocks remains high, especially in the next few days.

People living along the Pacific Ocean are asked to stay alert, follow updates from their local weather agencies, and move to safer places if needed.