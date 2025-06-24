A manga artist’s prediction of a major disaster in Japan on July 5, 2025, has caused fear among travellers, especially in Asia. Japanese officials urge calm as travel bookings drop sharply following the viral prophecy.

Ryo Tatsuki is a Japanese manga artist who has gained sudden fame for her prediction of a major disaster set to strike Japan on July 5, 2025. In her book The Future I Saw, she described a catastrophic event involving boiling seas, huge bubbles and massive waves, possibly triggered by an underwater explosion or volcanic eruption.

Ryo Tatsuki's prediction

Her prediction suggests that cities may sink into the sea, and the impact could be worse than the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, one of Japan’s deadliest natural disasters.

Impact on tourism and travel

Tatsuki’s warning has caused real-world panic. Travel agencies say that many people from Hong Kong and Taiwan have cancelled or postponed their trips to Japan out of fear. According to reports, flight bookings from Hong Kong to Japan fell by 83% between late June and early July.

Travel agencies and airlines report that customers are worried and feel it’s safer to avoid travelling to Japan in early July, even though there is no official alert.

What are Japanese officials saying?

Japanese authorities are trying to calm the situation. Yoshihiro Murai, Governor of Miyagi Prefecture, has asked people not to panic. He confirmed that there is no government warning or scientific basis for the prediction, reports a Hong Kong daily.

The Japanese government hopes the situation will settle and that tourism will not be severely affected. Officials are urging both citizens and tourists not to make decisions based on fear or rumours.

Why people are calling her the ‘New Baba Vanga’

Ryo Tatsuki is being compared to Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian mystic known for her predictions. Like Vanga, Tatsuki’s past predictions have caught attention:

She claimed to have foreseen the 2011 Tohoku earthquake

Predicted the deaths of Princess Diana and Freddie Mercury

Warned of the Covid-19 pandemic

Has claimed that a new and dangerous virus may appear in 2030

Because of these past claims, and the level of detail in her visions, she is now being called the “New Baba Vanga” by many on social media and in the press.

What are Baba Vanga’s 2025 prophecies?

While Ryo Tatsuki’s prediction has gone viral, Baba Vanga’s 2025 predictions are also being shared again. According to reports, she predicted:

Major earthquakes in 2025

Economic collapse in Europe

Many are linking her predictions to the deadly 2025 Myanmar earthquake and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has deeply impacted Europe’s economy.

Should travellers be worried?

So far, there is no official scientific warning about any disaster striking Japan on July 5, 2025. Japanese authorities are clear:

There is no evidence supporting the prediction

Travel plans should not be altered based on rumours

Experts say that while people are free to believe what they want, policy decisions and travel choices should rely on verified facts, not predictions.