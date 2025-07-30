An 8.8 earthquake off Russia has triggered tsunami warnings for Japan, reviving interest in manga artist Ryo Tatsuki’s 2025 disaster prediction. Social media is flooded with posts claiming her prophecy has come true.

A very strong earthquake hit off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, July 30. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the earthquake was of magnitude 8.8.

The earthquake happened deep under the sea and shook areas far and wide. Right after the quake, tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Russia, Japan, Alaska, Hawaii and even New Zealand.

Scroll to load tweet…

Japan's Meteorological Agency said the first tsunami wave, around one foot high, reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido, Japan.

Scroll to load tweet…

Japan issues tsunami alerts

Because of the large earthquake in the sea, Japan has issued:

Tsunami warnings for Hokkaido and Honshu

Tsunami advisories for Shikoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa

While the earthquake did not hit Japan directly, the country remains on alert due to possible large sea waves.

Amid the chaos and panic after the earthquake in Russia, social media is abuzz with the prophecy of Ryo Tatsuki, also known as Japan's Baba Vanga.

Who is Ryo Tatsuki and what did she predict?

Ryo Tatsuki is a Japanese manga artist and self-declared clairvoyant. That means she claims to have dreams about the future.

In her comic book 'The Future I Saw', she predicted a disaster would hit Japan in July 2025. The comic was first made in 1999 and reprinted in 2021.

In the story, she said:

A huge crack would open in the sea between Japan and the Philippines

This would cause a massive tsunami

The tsunami would be three times higher than the one during the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake

That 2011 tsunami was one of Japan's worst disasters. It caused huge damage and over 15,000 deaths.

Ryo Tatsuki reportedly also predicted the 2011 tsunami years before it happened.

Was Tatsuki’s July 5 prediction true?

Ryo Tatsuki said the disaster would strike on July 5, 2025. When nothing happened on that date, people relaxed.

But after the 8.8 earthquake on July 30, people began talking about her again.

Even though the earthquake hit near Russia, many people think it matches her warning:

It happened in July

It triggered tsunami alerts for Japan

It was the biggest quake in the area since 2011

Now, social media is full of posts saying 'Ryo Tatsuki was right'.

What people are saying online

After the earthquake, users on the platform X shared their thoughts:

Scroll to load tweet…

“Massive tsunami alert after Russia earthquake. Ryo Tatsuki did it again!”

“Holy s***t so that Japanese lady’s dreams are real.**”

“Not the exact date, but respect to Ryo Tatsuki.”

“Could this be the tsunami she saw in her dreams?”

“She’s like Japan’s Baba Vanga.”

Some people are even calling her “the new Nostradamus.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Is Japan safe right now?

As of now, no big tsunami has hit Japan. The waves that reached the coast were small. Still, people and officials are watching the sea closely. The situation shows how powerful and unpredictable nature can be.

It also shows how deeply people believe in predictions when they feel scared or unsure.

Whether Ryo Tatsuki truly predicted the event or not, her manga is once again a hot topic in Japan and around the world.