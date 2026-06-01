US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is spearheading ceasefire talks between Lebanon and Israel, with a potential breakthrough anticipated soon. The diplomatic push contrasts with an escalating Israeli ground offensive and international calls for de-escalation.

US-led Ceasefire Efforts

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading efforts for "consolidating the ceasefire in Lebanon", with a potential breakthrough expected as early as Tuesday, according to Lebanese media.

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"If these efforts succeed, that will be announced after the Tuesday negotiations session" between Lebanese and Israeli diplomats, Lebanon news outlet LBCI television reported on Monday.

The Donald Trump administration has proposed a new ceasefire initiative to Israel and Lebanon, as part of its efforts to de-escalate fighting that has renewed following weeks of reduced conflict, and as a larger motivation to reach a deal with Iran, multiple media outlets have reported.

Rubio spoke over the last 48 hours with both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to try and push forward the new ceasefire initiative, Axios reported on Monday, citing an unnamed US official. The outlet also confirmed that a Lebanese official confirmed Rubio raised the initiative with Joseph Aon, the country's president.

Israeli Offensive and International Condemnation

On Saturday, the Israeli military announced that Israeli soldiers had captured the strategic hilltop crowned by the Crusader castle of Beaufort in southern Lebanon, near the city of Nabatiyeh "Forty-four years after the heroic Battle of Beaufort, our troops have returned to the summit and raised the Israeli flag," Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

Israel's actions have been condemned by European leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. Macron yesterday said that "nothing justifies the major escalation underway in south Lebanon", calling for an end to fighting "for good". In a message on X after speaking with regional leaders, he said it was "essential" for an agreement to be reached quickly between the United States and Iran.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also called for an end to the operation, noting that the military advance is "eroding space for diplomacy."

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also said in a statement yesterday that the Israeli army's push further into southern Lebanon is cause for serious concern, urging all sides to cease hostilities.

Lebanese state media, the National News Agency (NNA), on Sunday reported that Israel had contacted the mayor of Loubiyeh to evacuate the town of its residents. Earlier too, urgent evacuation calls were reported in multiple Southern Lebanese towns

Historical Context

Starting from 1982, when it invaded Lebanon against the Palestine Liberation Organisation under 'Operation Galilee' till it was forced to withdraw in 2000 by the Iran-backed Hezbollah, Israel had occupied South Lebanon for nearly 20 years. In 2006, a 34-day conflict erupted again and ended with UN Resolution 1701, which mandated that southern Lebanon (between the border and the Litani River) should be free of any armed personnel other than the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL). Following the October 7 attacks in 2023, Hezbollah began "solidarity" strikes against Israel. Despite a brief 2024 ceasefire brokered by the US, the deal collapsed in early 2026, leading to the current Israeli ground offensive

Pentagon Talks and Lebanon's Position

On Friday, Israeli and Lebanese military officers met at the Pentagon to discuss a possible ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the disarming of Hezbollah and the deployment of the Lebanese armed forces in southern Lebanon. Friday's Pentagon meetings marked the fourth time Israeli and Lebanese officials have met in Washington DC.

US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby hosted the military delegations, which engaged in "productive" talks focused on building "practical frameworks for regional security and stability", the Pentagon said. The progress and tangible outcomes from these discussions will directly inform the Department of State-led political track, which is scheduled to reconvene next week," it added. The Pentagon said it "supports Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, free of armed non-state actors, and welcomes the commitment of both militaries to these historic efforts."

Lebanon PM Nawaf Salam on Saturday reaffirmed the government's determination to end the war, safeguard Lebanon, and prevent the country from becoming "a mailbox and an open arena for the conflicts of others."

"Israel is not targeting specific sites; it is pursuing a policy of total devastation," Salam was cited as saying by the NNA news outlet, adding that its actions constitute "not only a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty but also an attempt to erase history."

In a televised address, Nawaf Salam denounced what he called a dangerous Israeli escalation in the south, urging an immediate ceasefire. He accused Israel of "pursuing a scorched-earth policy and collective punishment" by "destroying towns and villages, and forcing their inhabitants into exile". This will bring "neither security nor stability" to Israel, the Lebanese PM said as reported by the country's news outlets. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)