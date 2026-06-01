Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar's President U Min Aung Hlaing in New Delhi. The meeting took place during Hlaing's first state visit to India. He also held talks with NSA Ajit Doval and EAM S Jaishankar to deepen bilateral ties.

Modi Meets Myanmar President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar's President U Min Aung Hlaing on Monday. The leaders met at the Hyderabad House here in the national capital as President U Min Aung Hlaing is visiting India from May 30 to June 2 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks Min Aung Hlaing's first visit to India in his current capacity as President. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation of Cabinet ministers, senior officials, and prominent business leaders.

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High-Level Engagements

Earlier, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday called on Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a post on X, "NSA Shri Ajit Doval called on President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar today."

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on the Myanmar President and appreciated his positive approach towards strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar in New Delhi today. Appreciate his positive sentiment towards deepening our longstanding bilateral cooperation. Look forward to his meeting with PM Narendra Modi to advance our partnership for peace, progress and prosperity."

Spiritual Leg of the Visit

Min Aung Hlaing arrived in New Delhi after completing engagements in Bodh Gaya. Hlaing on Saturday arrived in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, as MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the visit and highlighted India's civilisational and spiritual ties with Myanmar.

Soon after arrival, President Min Aung Hlaing visited the sacred Mahabodhi Temple, a key Buddhist pilgrimage site and UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Earlier while speaking at a weekly press briefing on Friday, Jaiswal outlined the wide-ranging scope of the upcoming bilateral discussions. (ANI)