RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale defended Hindu philosophy against supremacism claims, saying Hindus never invaded or enslaved nations. Speaking at the Hudson Institute, he also called for stronger India-US relations based on mutual trust.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday (local time) defended Hindu philosophy and culture against claims of supremacism, saying that Hindus have historically never invaded or enslaved other nations and have nothing to apologise for. When asked how he would respond to claims that the RSS is a Hindu supremacist organisation, Hosabale said at the Hudson Institute, "Hindu philosophy and culture are not always supremacist... We see the oneness in everybody, be it a living or a non-living thing. When that is the basic philosophy of Hindus, the supremacist nature of Hindus cannot be there. In history, Hindus have never invaded any country or ensalved any people. Hindus have nothing to apologise for."

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Strengthening India-US Relations

Further, Hosabale emphasised the need for stronger India-US relations, highlighting that mutual trust, a level playing field, and enhanced people-to-people ties are key to realising India's full potential. "If America is also looking for a strategic partnership with India... A better relationship and partnership are called for. It can be done by mutual trust and a level playing field... People-to-people relations should be strengthened," he said.

Modernisation and Sanatan Traditions

He said that modernisation and cultural values can coexist, adding that Sanatan traditions are timeless and continue to grow while preserving their ancient essence. "... Modernisation and cultural values can exist simultaneously... Simultaneous existence of culture and modernity has been experienced in recent decades, particularly in oriental societies... I don't think the cultural values and modernisation pull in an opposition direction... Sanatan means eternity. It is ever-growing, but at the same time the ancient one," he said.

RSS's Role and Activities

"RSS is a people's voluntary movement inspired by cultural ethos and civilisation values of the ancient society of India, which is generally known as Hindu culture... To create volunteers with character, self-confidence, a sense of service to the community and for organising the society, the RSS organises daily assemblies and weekly assemblies for 1 hour. Through these 1 hour gathering, we inculcate values of life... To create human social capital for the purpose of society's betterment and the nation's oneness... RSS renders services like relief activities during natural calamities... RSS volunteers have created civic institutions numbering nearly 40," he said. (ANI)