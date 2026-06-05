On World Environment Day, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar joined students in New Delhi to promote conservation. PM Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to protecting the environment, expanding green cover and furthering sustainable growth.

Marking World Environment Day, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Friday, joined students of Mount Abu School in the national capital in an environmental awareness initiative, highlighting the importance of conservation, sustainable resource use, and responsibility towards the environment.

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In a post on X, Ambassador Azar emphasised the significance of tree planting and environmental responsibility among young people. https://x.com/ReuvenAzar/status/2062734725530390634

"A tree planted today is an investment for tomorrow!, he said, underscoring the long-term benefits of afforestation and ecological conservation.

The Israeli envoy said he was honoured to celebrate World Environment Day with the students of Mount Abu School, praising their commitment to environmental protection and sustainable practices. "Honoured to mark World Enviornment Day with the students of Mount Abu School, who showed up to protect the environment, use water wisely and conserve our resources for the future," Azar said in his post.

PM Modi Highlights India's Green Commitment

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting the environment and furthering sustainable growth on the occasion of World Environment Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the efforts taken by the Central government for ecological restoration and animal protection. "Best wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. I would like to applaud all those passionate about environmental conservation. This is a day to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and furthering growth that is sustainable. Numerous efforts by our Government over the last decade highlight our work in this direction. Some of India's key successes include expanding green cover and a rise in the population of several animals," he said.

He further applauded the collective efforts of the people to improve the environment.

PM Modi also mentioned the government's animal conservation efforts, which he said reflect its commitment to restoring wildlife and the ecosystem. "We in India are very proud of our biological diversity. Our diverse ecosystems support countless species and livelihoods. Our efforts in special recovery have also been noteworthy. Conservation efforts for the Great Indian Bustard, snow leopards, sloth bears and Cheetahs have given a glimpse of how sustained commitment can help restore wildlife and ecosystems," he said.

"Initiatives such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' have made significant contributions towards adding nearly 1.19 lakh hectares of forest every year," he added.

World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5, serves as a vital global platform for promoting environmental awareness and action. It encourages governments, organisations, and individuals to address pressing ecological challenges, such as pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss. (ANI)