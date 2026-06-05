Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, reaffirming India's support for Venezuela's energy reconstruction. Indian firms are ready to deepen their presence, and Venezuela welcomed participation in its oil sector.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri called on Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez on June 4 and reaffirmed India's strong support for Venezuela's energy reconstruction, noting that Indian companies are ready to deepen their presence in the South American nation. The details were shared by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a press statement.

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It highlighted that Puri called on Rodriguez along with the senior officials of the Ministry and Chairpersons of various Public Sector Oil companies. Both leaders discussed opportunities for building an enduring energy partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Minister noted that India and Venezuela share a natural partnership rooted in a long-standing friendship between the two countries. "He reaffirmed India's strong support for Venezuela's energy reconstruction, adding that Indian companies are ready to deepen their presence in Venezuela. Recognizing Venezuela's key role in India's energy diversification strategy, he conveyed India's keenness to deepen its energy trade with Venezuela", the statement said.

As per the Ministry, acknowledging India as a reliable partner of Venezuela, the Acting President welcomed Indian companies to actively participate in Venezuela's reformed oil and gas sector. She highlighted the complementarities that exist between India and Venezuela in the energy sector and invited an Indian delegation to visit Venezuela to explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration.

Strategic Partnership for Energy Diversification

Venezuela, home to the world's largest proven oil reserves, is a traditional supplier of crude oil to India. India's sophisticated refining sector is uniquely equipped to process Venezuela's heavy crude.

"As geopolitical and supply disruptions impacted crude oil imports from the Gulf, India is engaging with Venezuela as a strategic partner for its energy diversification. Venezuela is among the largest crude oil suppliers to India in April and May 2026, a reflection of the future potential. India's average monthly imports from Venezuela increased from 64.027 TMT during FY 2025-26 to 1,047.148 TMT April-May of FY 2026-27," the statement said.

It further noted that Indian Public Sector Companies also have an established presence in Venezuela's upstream sector, since 2008, demonstrating their long-term commitment. India's total investment in Venezuela's oil sector stands at approximately USD 1 billion in the San Cristobal and Petrocarabobo-1 projects located in the Orinoco Belt. (ANI)