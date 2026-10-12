One Indian national has died and several others are injured following an attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport. The Indian Embassy confirmed three are in ICU but stable and has issued an advisory for Indians to remain vigilant.

Indian National Dies in Riyadh Airport Attack

One Indian national injured in the attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has died, while three others are in the ICU but stable, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Sunday.

In an update on the condition of the injured Indian nationals, the Embassy said two others were admitted to normal hospital wards, while the remaining injured had been discharged. “Our Embassy officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack have been admitted. As mentioned earlier, 1 Indian national unfortunately passed away today, 3 are in ICU, but stable, 2 more are admitted in normal wards while others have been discharged,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

The Embassy thanked the Saudi authorities for providing medical care to the injured and assured the affected families of all possible assistance. “We thank the Saudi authorities for the medical care provided to the injured Indian nationals and assure the families that the Embassy will provide all possible support,” it added.

Further Update regarding Riyadh airport attack: - Our Embassy officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack have been admitted. As mentioned earlier, 1 Indian national unfortunately passed away today, 3 are in ICU, but stable, 2 more are admitted in normal wards while others have been discharged. - We thank the Saudi authorities for the medical care provided to the injured Indian nationals and assure the families that the Embassy will provide all possible support. @MEAIndia — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 11, 2026

Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the deceased Indian national, Mohammad Yousuf Ali, was a resident of Hyderabad and was travelling to Medina for Umrah when the incident occurred. He said Ali's wife and children were among those injured.

Government Response and Advisory

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Riyadh issued an advisory asking Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert and vigilant amid the prevailing situation.

In the advisory, the Embassy urged Indian nationals to stay indoors as necessary and follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels. "In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels," the advisory read.

“Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events,” it added.

The Embassy also said that its operations in Riyadh, along with the Consulate in Jeddah and services provided through VFS, were continuing normally. It said further updates and advisories would be issued as necessary.

The Embassy asked members of the Indian community to contact the 24-hour helpline of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) for assistance. The toll-free number is 8002471234.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also expressed condolences over the death and said the Indian Embassy would extend all possible assistance to the bereaved family. "Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance," EAM's X post read.

Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2026

Houthi Forces Claim Responsibility for Strikes

The remarks come after King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was struck again on Sunday in a second attack within 24 hours and the third this week, when a projectile hit Terminal 4 and ignited a fire, following a devastating assault a day earlier that left 12 people dead and over 300 injured. The victims included four Saudi nationals and eight foreign residents.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki said air defences also intercepted a cruise missile near the airport. Yemen’s Houthi forces claimed responsibility for the strikes on Saudi airports and energy infrastructure.

India also strongly condemned the attack. The Ministry of External Affairs said repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure were unacceptable and must stop immediately, while expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia in defending its sovereignty.

The attack came amid an escalation in hostilities involving Yemen's Houthi forces and Saudi Arabia. Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed that the group had carried out four operations involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones against Saudi airports and energy infrastructure over a 24-hour period.

In a statement shared on Telegram, the Houthis claimed that one operation targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while others targeted the Shugadam gas facility and the Tanajib oil refinery, both associated with Saudi Aramco in the Eastern Province, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. These claims were made by the Houthi group.

The group also warned international companies, workers and travellers against operating flights to Saudi airports, while making an exception for airports and airspace serving the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. (ANI)