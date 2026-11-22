The Baloch National Movement held an event commemorating martyrs who sacrificed for Balochistan's sovereignty. Leaders honored historical figures like Mir Mehrab Khan, reiterating their commitment to self-determination and national identity.

BNM Organises Event in Balochistan to Honour Fallen National Martyrs

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 22 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM), through its Shaheed Rashid Awaran Hankeen, organised an event to commemorate Baloch national martyrs, remembering those who sacrificed their lives for what the organisation described as the freedom, sovereignty and self-determination of Balochistan. According to a post shared by BNM on X, the event was addressed by Hankeen Vice President Talar Naz, Finance Secretary Mirak, Secretary of the Shaheed Dr Mannan Unit Wadaar Baloch and other speakers.

Addressing the gathering, speakers said Balochistan had a history of resistance against external powers, with Baloch leaders repeatedly confronting foreign forces and sacrificing their lives for their homeland. They highlighted November 13 as a significant day in Baloch history, recalling that on November 13, 1839, Mir Mehrab Khan, the ruler of Balochistan, resisted the British invasion alongside his companions and was martyred in the fighting. The speakers said that although the British subsequently failed to maintain direct control over the region, Balochistan was occupied following the creation of Pakistan. They recalled the resistance of Agha Abdul Karim Khan and the subsequent struggles of thousands of Baloch people against what they described as occupation.

According to the post, speakers emphasised that November 13 was not merely a commemorative date but a symbol of collective memory, national identity and political consciousness. They said the sacrifices of martyrs should be remembered as part of a continuing national responsibility rather than confined to a single day. Recalling Mir Mehrab Khan’s resistance, they said he understood the military strength of the British forces but considered national honour and identity more important than personal survival. The speakers also paid tribute to Agha Abdul Karim Khan, Babu Nowroz Khan, Dada Akbar Khan Bugti, Waja Ghulam Mohammed Baloch, Banuk Karima and Ustad Aslam Baloch, among others. They said that although these figures were no longer physically present, their ideology, courage and sacrifices continued to inspire the Baloch nation. Reiterating their message, the speakers said the ultimate destination of the struggle remained the freedom, sovereignty and self-determination of Balochistan.