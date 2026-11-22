Ministry of Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal called the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi a success, highlighting agreements on joint museum exhibitions, manuscript preservation, and strengthened cultural ties between nations.

New Delhi Hosts First Successful SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Vivek Aggarwal, on Sunday described the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum held in the national capital as a "very successful event", highlighting positive deliberations and discussions on cultural exchanges, joint museum exhibitions, manuscripts and traditional knowledge systems among participating countries.

Speaking to ANI here on the concluding day of the dialogue, Aggarwal said the forum, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the historic Purana Qila, witnessed extensive discussions on strengthening civilisational ties and establishing a roadmap for continued dialogue among SCO member countries. "This has been a very successful event. It was called for by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Tianjin summit of SCO member countries. This event was inaugurated by our Prime Minister, and a lot of deliberations took place. Very positive discussions happened for the exchange of ideas, for the exchange of objects on civilisational narratives, on joint museum exhibitions, and on work regarding manuscripts and traditional knowledge systems," Aggarwal said.

Describing the overall outcome of the forum, the Culture Secretary said, "Overall, the outcome has been very, very pleasant. A formal Indraprastha communique has been issued on the discussions that have taken place to lay out a roadmap for the future of this civilizational dialogue to continue among the SCO countries."

Highlighting the bilateral engagements held on the sidelines of the forum, Aggarwal said discussions took place at various levels among participating countries, focusing on cultural exchange programmes and future cooperation. "Lots of bilateral discussions took place with all the participating countries and minister-to-minister dialogues happened; Deputy Minister-to-Deputy Minister dialogues have happened and issues have been discussed on the cultural exchange programmes and on the future course of exchanges, which can be bilateral and multilateral," he said.

He further highlighted that discussions also focused on promoting artist exchanges and people-to-people connections while ensuring the continuation of the civilisational dialogue initiated through the forum. "A lot of discussion took place for organising artist exchanges and people-to-people exchanges and also to ensure that the dialogue that has started in this civilisational dialogue forum continues in future as well," Aggarwal added.

The three-day forum, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20, saw the participation of delegates from various SCO member countries, including Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik. The forum aimed to celebrate the rich and interconnected civilisational heritage of the region, strengthen people-to-people ties and promote cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation.The initiative builds upon the proposal made by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO. The four thematic sessions bring together scholars, academics, subject experts and cultural representatives to deliberate on cultural expressions, including music and performing arts, textiles, cuisine and traditional games; shared traditions in art and architecture; language and literary traditions, including scripts and manuscripts; and monastic trails and philosophical traditions.