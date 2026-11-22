Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrived in New Delhi for a two-day state visit to strengthen bilateral ties. He is scheduled to hold talks with PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu to discuss key regional and global issues.

Nepal PM Balendra Shah Arrives In India For Two Day State Official Visit

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday met Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who is on a two-day state visit to India. Shah arrived in the national capital earlier in the day, marking his first visit to India since assuming office in March 2026 and his first bilateral foreign visit as Prime Minister. He was received by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada upon his arrival. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as an opportunity to strengthen the enduring and multifaceted partnership between the two neighbouring countries. Welcoming the Nepalese Prime Minister, the MEA said in a post on X, "Warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Nepal, Rt. Hon’ble Mr. Balendra Shah, as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit. He was received by Shri Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. The visit provides an opportunity to strengthen the enduring and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal." During his visit from November 22 to 23, Shah is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to review the full spectrum of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu. The Nepalese Prime Minister is accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials. Providing details of the visit, Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said during a press briefing on Friday that the two Prime Ministers would hold delegation-level discussions on Monday, covering a wide range of shared priorities, followed by a joint press conference. Prime Minister Modi will also host an official luncheon in honour of his Nepali counterpart and his 34-member government delegation. During the visit, the two sides are also expected to inaugurate several completed projects in the connectivity and energy cooperation sectors and lay foundation stones for upcoming initiatives. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation, particularly in trade, transportation, investment and infrastructure development. Both countries are also set to exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in areas including education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development. The visit will also feature a Nepal-India Business Forum aimed at attracting Indian investment to Nepal and providing a platform for business representatives from both countries to explore avenues for collaboration. Highlighting the close ties between the two neighbouring countries, the MEA stated that India and Nepal share friendly relations "rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links and strong people-to-people ties". The Ministry further noted that bilateral cooperation has expanded across several sectors, including trade and commerce, development partnerships, energy and water resources, as well as physical and digital connectivity. The MEA also stated that Shah's visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reaffirms the importance India attaches to its partnership with Nepal under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. The two-day visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress of their multifaceted partnership and advance cooperation across areas of shared interest. (ANI)