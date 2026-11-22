The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement America will protest at the World Bank in Washington on December 18. They aim to highlight the alleged exploitation of mineral resources in Pashtun regions and demand an end to ongoing systemic oppression.

PTM to Protest in Washington Against Mineral Resource Exploitation

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) America is set to hold a protest outside the World Bank headquarters in Washington on December 18, against what the movement has described as the unjust exploitation and plundering of mineral resources in the Pashtun homeland. In a post on X, the PTM UK Chapter announced the planned demonstration and called on all PTM America members and supporters of the anti-colonial struggle to participate. The post also urged Pashtuns across the world to launch a widespread social media campaign to mobilise support for the protest.

Referring to the World Bank’s role as an important member of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) involving Pakistan and international mining companies, the movement raised concerns over the exploitation of mineral wealth in Pashtun-inhabited areas. The PTM UK Chapter also called on its supporters to remain committed to the national movement despite what it described as increasing propaganda, oppression, coercion and conspiracies directed against the movement. “Even if the Punjabi colonialists intensify their propaganda, oppression, coercion, and conspiracies against the national movement, we are 100 percent certain that the movement’s comrades will pay no attention to any such talk,” the post stated. Reiterating its broader political objectives, the movement emphasised the importance of national organisation, its national goal and the demand for bringing its people to power within their own nation. It further described its struggle as an effort to free the Pashtun nation from what it termed tyranny, oppression, coercion and colonialism. The movement’s announcement seeks to bring international attention to its concerns over the control and utilisation of mineral resources in Pashtun regions, while encouraging supporters to use both public demonstrations and social media to amplify their demands.