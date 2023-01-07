Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republican Kevin McCarthy becomes US House speaker in 15th ballot

    Republican Kevin McCarthy was on Saturday elected speaker of the US House of Representatives on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot. McCarthy won on a margin of 216-212.

    Republican Kevin McCarthy becomes US House speaker in 15th ballot gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, was chosen as the next speaker of the US House of Representatives on Saturday after a record post-midnight 15th ballot. McCarthy triumphed with a score of 216-212. Six members of his own party withheld their votes, not supporting McCarthy as leader but also not voting for another candidate, which allowed him to win with the support of less than half of the House members.

    McCarthy was unable to get a majority on repeated occasions, which caused the Republicans, who now possess a razor-thin majority, to become embroiled in infighting. In fact, the contentious 2023 race saw more vote rounds than any speaker election since the Civil War.

    Also Read | Prince Harry drove through same tunnel where Princess Diana died; Here's why

    Six conservatives who had previously opposed McCarthy's candidature changed their votes in the 15th round, giving McCarthy the victory. 14 other Republican holdouts then switched their support to McCarthy.

    In his first speech as House speaker, Kevin McCarthy told his colleagues, "Now the hard work begins." McCarthy stated, "As speaker of the House, my primary duty is not to my party, my conference, or even our Congress. To our nation is my obligation, and it is our responsibility."

    Also Read: UK PM Rishi Sunak may introduce law to fine OTT after 'Harry And Meghan' documentary: Report

    US President Joe Biden praised McCarthy on his victory and expressed his eagerness to work with the Republican Party. He stated, "We need to govern in a way that puts the needs of the American people above everything else. The American people demand that from their leaders."

    The historic ballot came two years to the day after the January 6 Capitol insurrection in 2021.

    Also Read | US first lady Jill Biden to undergo surgery to remove 'small lesion': check details

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prince Harry drove through same tunnel where Princess Diana died Here is why gcw

    Prince Harry drove through same tunnel where Princess Diana died; Here's why

    William knocked me to the floor: Prince Harry claims in his memoir - adt

    'William knocked me to the floor': Prince Harry claims in his memoir

    US first lady Jill Biden to undergo surgery to remove 'small lesion': check details - adt

    US first lady Jill Biden to undergo surgery to remove 'small lesion': check details

    Meta fined over 400 million dollars for forcing users to accept targeted ads

    Meta fined over $400 million for forcing users to accept targeted ads

    Japan is offering young parents a million yen to leave Tokyo Here is why gcw

    Japan is offering young parents a million yen to leave Tokyo; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Billionaire Jack Ma to give up control of Chinese fintech giant Ant group: Report - adt

    Billionaire Jack Ma to give up control of Chinese fintech giant Ant group: Report

    'Salman Khan made me feel worthless': Somy Ali opens up about abusive relationship with Bollywood superstar vma

    'Salman Khan made me feel worthless': Somy Ali opens up about abusive relationship with Bollywood superstar

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date CONFIRMED Know all details here gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date CONFIRMED; Know all details here

    From Deepika Padukone's 'buttocks' to 'RAW, PMO': 12 cuts made by Pathaan makers revealed vma

    From Deepika Padukone's 'buttocks' to 'RAW, PMO': 12 cuts made by Pathaan makers revealed

    NEET PG 2023: Registration process to begin today, January 7; deadline ends on January 27 - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Registration process to begin today; deadline ends on January 27

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon