US first lady Jill Biden to undergo surgery to remove 'small lesion': check details

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, will undergo surgery next week to remove a 'small lesion,' her office informed. The lesion on her face was found during a routine examination, and the operation is scheduled to happen on January 11 at the Walter Reed military hospital near Washington, said White House doctor Kevin O'Connor.

    According to the official statement, "A small lesion above the right eye of the First Lady was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening. Doctors have recommended that it be removed out of caution." 

    Additionally, the doctor said that the tissues would be removed and analysed during surgery. Mohs surgery is a procedure in which thin layers of skin are removed to look for signs of skin cancer or other types of cancer. During the procedure, the healthy tissues are left in place. The doctor said that the tissues would be removed and analysed.

    In US history, Jill Biden (71) is the oldest first lady, and the oldest president ever is her husband, Joe Biden (80). Cancer is also a personal cause for Joe Biden, who has made it a 'presidential priority' to reduce the disease's death rate. Beau Biden, Joe Biden's son, died of brain cancer in 2015.

    The Bidens, Joe and Jill Biden, returned this week from a holiday in St Croix, US Virgin Islands, where Joe Biden had previously said that he would discuss the possibility of running for a second term as US president with his family.

    Also read: US President Joe Biden renominates Eric Garcetti as US envoy to India

    Also read: Russian lawmaker dies after fall from hotel window in Odisha; he was President Putin's critic

    Also read: Who is Richard Verma, Indian-American nominated by Biden to top diplomatic post in the State Department?

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 2:23 PM IST
