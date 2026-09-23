US State Department spokesperson Bilal Faruqi said peace, prosperity, and sovereignty are the US's key priorities at the UN. He also reiterated the US stance that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons and that the US is ready for negotiations in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Peace, prosperity and sovereignty are the three key priorities of the United States at the United Nations, US State Department Hindi spokesperson Bilal Faruqi said, following President Donald Trump’s address to the UN General Assembly.

Speaking to ANI, Faruqi said Trump had called for the United Nations to return to its “core purpose”, which Washington sees as going beyond talks and meetings to achieving agreements and peace deals. “The United States has three priorities at the United Nations. First is peace, followed by prosperity, and then sovereignty,” Faruqi said. “We will continue to protect our sovereignty, but the most important thing is peace,” he added.

Faruqi said prosperity could follow once peace was achieved, adding that these were the priorities outlined by President Trump and the areas on which the US was working.

US Stance on Iran Conflict

On the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Faruqi said Trump’s position had remained clear since the beginning of the conflict, with Washington insisting that Iran cannot be allowed to develop or possess nuclear weapons. He also said Iran’s support for groups including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis must end, while its attempts to attack vessels in the Strait of Hormuz must also stop.

“These points have been absolutely clear since the first day of the conflict,” Faruqi told ANI, adding that it was now for the Iranian government to decide what steps it would take to bring the conflict to an end.

Position on Russia-Ukraine War

Faruqi also reiterated Washington’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying the US wants the war to end and remains prepared for negotiations. He said US Special Envoys had engaged with both sides, but the Russian and Ukrainian leadership would ultimately have to determine the terms of an agreement. (ANI)