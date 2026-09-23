Indian Ambassador Manish Prabhat met Greenland officials in Nuuk to explore enhanced collaboration in mining investments, skilled workforce mobility, cultural exchanges, and Arctic scientific research. Cultural events promoting Yoga and Ayurveda were also held.

India’s Ambassador to Denmark, Manish Prabhat, on Tuesday called on Kim Marius Kielsen, Speaker of the Parliament of Greenland, in Nuuk, with the two sides exploring enhanced collaboration spanning mining investments, professional workforce mobility, and cultural exchanges. "Ambassador Manish Prabhat called on Hon'ble Kim Marius Kielsen, Speaker of the Parliament of Greenland, in Nuuk. They discussed possible areas of stronger India-Greenland cooperation, particularly in the fields of investment in mining, skilled manpower supply for the healthcare and hospitality sectors and cultural cooperation in areas such as tourism, filmmaking, Yoga and Ayurveda. Hon'ble Speaker also elaborated on Greenland's vision for development and prosperity of its people," the Embassy of India in Denmark said in a post on X. https://x.com/IndiainDenmark/status/2102335022053146743?s=20

Focus on Arctic Scientific Research

During his ongoing diplomatic visit, Ambassador Prabhat additionally conducted deliberations regarding India's prospective engagement in polar scientific investigations alongside a senior Greenlandic administrator on Monday. "Ambassador Manish Prabhat met Ms. Natuk Lund Meire, Permanent Secretary of Environment, Nature, Energy and Research of Greenland. India’s interest in Arctic Research in collaboration with Greenlandic research institutions and the scientific community were discussed," the Embassy said.

'Namaste Greenland' Cultural Outreach

Furthermore, the diplomatic mission coordinated 'Namaste Greenland' promotional events at GUX Nuuk High School on Monday, which incorporated an interactive Yoga segment. "As part of Namaste Greenland presentations, a Yoga session was conducted at GUX Nuuk High School. Yoga expert Patrizia Madsen from the local Police conducted the session. Ambassador Manish Prabhat joined the session. In his remarks, the Ambassador spoke on the importance of Yoga for healthy living and sustainable practices and the plans to conduct more such Yoga workshops in Greenland in future," the Embassy said.

The outreach events equally featured a specialised lecture on Ayurveda delivered by a regional specialist, drawing functional correlations connecting traditional healing traditions native to Greenland and Indian Ayurveda. "Namaste Greenland presentations were organised by the Embassy of India, Copenhagen, in Nuuk at GUX High School. An introductory talk on Ayurveda was given by Greenland's Ayurveda expert Katti Frederiksen, who dwelt upon similarities in traditional medicinal practice of Greenland and India's Ayurveda. Ambassador Manish Prabhat, in his remarks, emphasised how Ayurvedic practices are popular in India as part of everyday life, being adapted globally today and could also benefit the people of Greenland," the Embassy added. (ANI)