Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin to strengthen the strategic defence partnership. He also addressed the Indian diaspora, underscoring India's balanced diplomatic stance on global conflicts.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin as part of his three-day official visit to the European nation, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony.

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Singh, who is on a three-day official visit to Germany from April 21 to 23, received military honours during the ceremonial reception hosted by Pistorius. The event took place at the German Ministry of Defence, marking the formal start of his engagements in the country after his interaction with the Indian diaspora and addressing the German Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security.

Strengthening Strategic Defence Partnership

The Defence Minister's visit to Germany is aimed at further strengthening the strategic defence partnership between the two countries.

Address to Indian Diaspora and Diplomatic Stance

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh addressed the Indian diaspora in Berlin and underscored India's balanced diplomatic stance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly on global conflicts, including the West Asia situation.

"India has tried... But everything has its time. It is possible that tomorrow, the time may come when India plays its role in this and achieves success as well. We cannot rule out this possibility. The Prime Minister has appealed to both sides to end the war. Our Prime Minister has a very balanced approach to diplomatic matters," Singh said, indicating that India remains open to playing a larger role in peace efforts.

He also highlighted India's diplomatic outreach in ensuring maritime stability, noting that such efforts had enabled multiple Indian vessels to safely transit the Strait of Hormuz. Calling the Indian community in Germany a "living bridge" between the two nations, Singh praised the diaspora's contribution to Germany's development while also pointing to India's rapid progress in infrastructure, startups, space, and digital innovation.

Energy Security Concerns Highlighted

Before this, the Defence Minister addressed the German Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security in Berlin on Tuesday, where he reiterated India's concerns over energy security, stating that any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has direct consequences for the country's economy and stability.

He said that for a developing nation like India, which depends heavily on the West Asian region for energy, such disruptions are not distant events but immediate challenges affecting national security and economic interests, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral defence ties, with discussions expected to focus on defence industrial cooperation, emerging technologies, and enhanced military collaboration between India and Germany. (ANI)