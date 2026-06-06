MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated India's foreign policy remains independent, responding to Vladimir Putin's praise for PM Modi. Putin lauded India's economic growth and criticized US pressure, also noting readiness to cooperate on the SU-57 program.

Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said India's foreign policy is independent adding that key pillars of it are well known. Responding to a query about Russian President Vladimir Putin praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for protecting India's national interests, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal at a press briefing said, "India's foreign policy is independent, and our key pillars are well known to everyone. This has not changed."

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India-Russia Defence Cooperation

On Putin's remarks regarding SU-57 program, Jaiswal said, "Russia and India have had strong defence relations for many years, which have continued over time. As for this specific program, you will be able to get detailed information from the Ministry of Defence."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Moscow remains ready to cooperate with India on the Sukhoi 57 (Su-57) fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft programme - in both supplying and developing it thus further deepening the defence cooperation between the two countries.

Putin Lauds PM Modi, India's Independent Stance

Putin also praised India as a "great country" and defended New Delhi's independent foreign policy, while taking a dig at the attempts by the United States to pressure India over its cooperation with Russia, saying such moves are "detrimental" to bilateral and international relations.

He added, "The US is trying to pressure India, for example, when it comes to cooperation with Russia. But putting pressure on Narendra Modi is detrimental for international relations and bilateral relations. It doesn't matter where this pressure comes from."

On India's economic growth under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Putin said, "India is one of the leading economies of the world that shows the highest rates of economic growth. This is not something that comes out of the blue. This is a result of the hard work that the government has been doing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi."

Hailing the largest democracy and a thriving economy, Putin said, "It's only natural it (India) develops its economy in accordance with its interest with those countries that it deems necessary".

Earlier in the day, in an address to media at the St Petersburg Economic Forum, Putin said, "We are glad that India is developing its relations with all the countries. It's a great country." (ANI)