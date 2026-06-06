Dinesh Trivedi received the Letters of Credence from President Droupadi Murmu for his appointment as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka confirmed he is expected to assume his official responsibilities shortly.

Dinesh Trivedi received the Letters of Credence from President Droupadi Murmu on June 5 for his appointment as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka confirmed the appointment, noting that Trivedi is expected to assume his official responsibilities in the country shortly.

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"High Commissioner - designate Dinesh Trivedi received the Letters of Credence for his appointment as the High Commissioner of India to the People's Republic of Bangladesh from the President of India Droupadi Murmu, on 5 June 2026. He will be taking up his assignment in Dhaka shortly," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh said in a post on X. https://x.com/ihcdhaka/status/2062880007660490784?s=20

Strengthening Defence Ties

Last month, Dinesh Trivedi also called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi and held discussions focusing on strengthening India-Bangladesh defence cooperation, border security, and enhancing military-to-military engagement.

"Shri Dinesh Trivedi, High Commissioner-Designate of India to Bangladesh, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS. The interaction focused on strengthening India-Bangladesh defence ties, border security and enhancing military-to-military engagement," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) - Indian Army's X post read.

Political Career

Trivedi served as a former Railway Minister (2011-2012) and former Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare (2009-2011) under former PM Manmohan Singh's cabinet. He was an MP from 2009 to 2019 of the All India Trinamool Congress, representing the Lok Sabha Barrakpore constituency. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2021. (ANI)