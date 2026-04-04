Former US F-15E pilot Ryan Bodenheimer hailed India's use of advanced decoy systems on Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor as a 'genius move', explaining how the tactic created a chaotic radar environment for Pakistani forces.

Former US F-15E combat pilot and host of the Max Afterburner YouTube channel, Ryan Bodenheimer, praised India's "use of" advanced decoy systems on Dassault Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor, calling it a "genius move" while assessing claims made during the aerial engagement. In an interview with ANI, Bodenheimer highlighted a fascinating shift in modern air combat: the "4D chess" isn't just about the pilot's manoeuvres, but how they manage the electronic and visual signature of the aircraft.

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US Pilot Lauds India's '4D Chess' with Rafale Jets

Bodenheimer addressed Pakistan's claims of shooting down Indian aircraft, saying initial visuals were misleading. "There were a lot of pictures coming out which were claimed to be downed or false. And then looking closer, it was actually just the drop tanks," he said.

The X-GUARD Decoy System Explained

The X-GUARD is an advanced towed decoy system integrated into the Rafale's SPECTRA electronic warfare suite. Unlike traditional flares or chaff that are fired and left behind, a towed decoy like X-GUARD is a small fibre-optic-linked device reeled out behind the jet. It emits signals that make it appear as a "larger, juicier" target to incoming radar-guided missiles than the jet itself.

Explaining the tactic, he noted, "That's a tactic that fighter pilots use. You use that fuel, and then when you're about to get into a potential dogfight or even just a really intense beyond visual range fight, you punch those tanks off."

Strategic Deception: A 'Genius Move'

Bodenheimer highlighted India's reliance on advanced technology, particularly the X-GUARD decoy system. "I could see what you guys were doing. You were relying a lot on advanced technology. I think it's called X-Shield. The decoys, right? X-Shield, to me, looks like a very capable platform," he said. By deploying these, Indian pilots forced Pakistani air defence and interceptors to lock onto decoys. When combined with the "punching" of drop tanks, it created a chaotic radar environment where the enemy likely thought they were scoring hits on aircraft when they were actually just hitting expendable hardware.

He added, "So I think it was really, you know, it was a very 4D chess move for India to have these systems on the Rafales. And the Rafale also has an ASA radar. I mean, it's a very capable fighter." He further described the deployment as strategically significant. "So, the fact that the X-Shield was employed, I think, was a genius move by India. India is really smart when it comes to those decoys," he added.

The 'Fog of War' and Psychological Advantage

Bodenheimer pointed about intentional ambiguity is key. In high-stakes operations like Operation Sindoor, letting the adversary believe they've scored a hit (based on visual debris like fuel tanks or destroyed decoys) serves two purposes: It stops the enemy from firing a second, more accurate missile, and creates a "guessing game" for the opposing command, making them hesitant to trust their own sensor data in future engagements. "I know Pakistan thought they shot down a lot of the fighters, and they put up a good fight. Let's be honest," he said, while noting that battlefield ambiguity. "I also like how the fog of war, you don't want to give away what happened, but you also want to maybe make the other side think they did get some hits," he said, adding that India's communication strategy "puts some guessing in the mind of Pakistan."

Bodenheimer also underscored the human cost of conflict, stating, "War is terrible, and I wish we didn't have to have it, but sometimes it's the last option. It should be the 50th or 100th option if we can."

About Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was a military action aimed at destroying terrorist bases in Pakistan. It was launched following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025, in which 26 people were killed. The Indian military carried out strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan, killing several terrorists.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose. Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation. India's retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage. Operational ethics were central to the mission, and restraint was exercised to avoid civilian harm. (ANI)