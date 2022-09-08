Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, passes away; Charles succeeds as King immediately

    Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

    Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, passes away; Charles succeeds as King immediately snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 11:13 PM IST

    Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. Her family had gathered at her Scottish estate in Aberdeenshire after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday. The UK now has a new monarch in Charles, the former Prince of Wales. 

    "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. 

    "The King and the Queen Consort [Charles and Camilla] will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow [Friday]," the statement added.

    Also read: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: 10 most-inspiring quotes from UK's longest-serving monarch

    Meanwhile, a statement was issued by the Royal Family on behalf of Charles, the new King. He wrote, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother."

    "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held," he added.

    Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, passes away; Charles succeeds as King immediately snt

    The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. 

    With her death, her eldest son and heir Charles will lead the country in mourning as the new King and Head of State for 14 Commonwealth realms. Charles and the Queen's close family members travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision. Her grandson, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way. 

    The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, was already by her side at the Scottish castle, and her other children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, joined later. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were in London for a charity event, also rushed to Harry's grandmother's summer residence.

    Also read: Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Modi recalls moment she showed him handkerchief gifted by Gandhi

    William's wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has remained in Windsor as their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, started their first full day at a new school there earlier on Thursday.

    The 96-year-old monarch had been suffering from age-related mobility issues and had cut down her travels, including appointing new Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland earlier this week.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 12:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away Twitter flooded with tributes mourn demise of longest serving monarch gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Twitter flooded with tributes, mourn demise of longest-serving monarch

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Modi recalls moment she showed him handkerchief gifted by Gandhi snt

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Modi recalls moment she showed him handkerchief gifted by Gandhi

    Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision; doctors 'concerned'

    Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision; doctors 'concerned'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is again 'weaponising' energy: United States AJR

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is again 'weaponising' energy: United States

    Multiple shooting reported in Memphis 19 year old gunman goes live on Facebook arrested gcw

    Multiple shooting in Memphis, 19-year-old gunman goes live on Facebook; arrested

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for September 9 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: 10 most-inspiring quotes from UK's longest-serving monarch snt

    Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: 10 most-inspiring quotes from UK's longest-serving monarch

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away Twitter flooded with tributes mourn demise of longest serving monarch gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Twitter flooded with tributes, mourn demise of longest-serving monarch

    Operation Unicorn Here s what will happen after Queen Elizabeth II s demise gcw

    'Operation Unicorn': Here's what will happen after Queen Elizabeth II's demise

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Modi recalls moment she showed him handkerchief gifted by Gandhi snt

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Modi recalls moment she showed him handkerchief gifted by Gandhi

    Recent Videos

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon