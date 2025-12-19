Protests loyal to slain leader Sharif Osman Hadi continue in Dhaka, with calls for justice and a 'revolutionary government'. Unrest saw media houses targeted, prompting the interim government to condemn the violence and urge for calm and restraint.

Dhaka continues to simmer as Protestors loyal to slain nqilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi protest. On Friday, a fresh wave of protests broke out as the activists Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection to call for justice for the slain leader. Some Anti-India slogans were also heard from the protestors who called for the interim government to make way for a "revolutionary government", reported bdnews24. After a night of violent unrest where offices of Media house's like Daily Star and Prothom Alo were targeted, protestors vented their ire at the partially demolished home of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Inqilab Moncho Calls for Peace

As unrest erupted across the country following Osman Hadi's death, Inqilab Moncho urged the public to avoid violence, vandalism, and arson that have erupted across the country. In a late-night Facebook post on Thursday, the organisation said: "Through destruction and fire, certain groups aim to render Bangladesh an ineffective state. They seek to undermine the independence and sovereignty of our country. You must understand -- 32 and 36 are not the same." The post continued, "As the February elections approach, consider who truly benefits if unrest is created in the country. To maintain stability in Bangladesh, fully cooperate with the government and refrain from violence."

Interim Government Responds to Unrest

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh interim government led by Muhammad Yunus on Friday issued its first response to the ongoing unrest in the country, urging people to resist acts of mob violence. It said it "strongly and unequivocally" condemns all forms of violence, intimidation, arson and destruction of property, warning that such actions threaten to derail the country's democratic process.The government urges all citizens of Bangladesh to resist all forms of mob violence which it said was committed by a few fringe elements.

"We strongly and unequivocally condemn all acts of violence, intimidation, arson, and destruction of properties", the interim government said in a statement on Friday. Highlighting the nation's ongoing democratic transition, the statement said, "This is a critical moment in our country's history. We cannot and must not allow it to be derailed by those few who thrive on chaos and reject peace."

Upholding Democratic Process

The government also stressed the significance of the upcoming elections and referendum, calling them "not merely political exercises, but a solemn national commitment." It added, "This promise is inseparable from the dream for which Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi gave his life. Honouring his sacrifice demands restraint, responsibility, and a firm commitment to reject hatred."

Support Pledged for Journalists

Expressing support for journalists, the government said, "To the journalists of The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, and New Age: we stand with you. We are deeply sorry for the terror and violence you have endured. The nation has witnessed your courage and tolerance in the face of terror. Attacks on journalists are attacks on truth itself. We promise you full justice."

Lynching in Mymensingh Condemned

The statement also condemned a recent lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh, saying, "There is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared."

"We wholeheartedly condemn the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh. There is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared", the statement said.

"At this critical hour, we call upon every citizen to honour Saheed Hadi by rejecting and resisting violence, incitement and hatred", it added. (ANI)