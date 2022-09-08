Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Modi recalls moment she showed him handkerchief gifted by Gandhi

    Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. 

    Her family had gathered at her Scottish estate in Aberdeenshire after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday. The UK now has a new monarch in Charles, the former Prince of Wales. 

    "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. 

    "The King and the Queen Consort [Charles and Camilla] will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow [Friday]," the statement added.

    Also read: Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, passes away; Charles succeeds as King immediately

    Following her sad demise, condolences poured in from the world over and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was soon to offer his thoughts with the Queen's family and people of the United Kingdom.

    "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour," PM Modi wrote.

    The prime minister also recalled an incident from one of his meetings with Queen Elizabeth II, where the latter showed the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi had gifted her at her wedding.

    "I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," noted PM Modi.

    The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. 

    With her death, her eldest son and heir, Charles, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and Head of State for 14 Commonwealth realms. Charles and the Queen's close family members travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision. Her grandson, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way. 

    The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, was already by her side at the Scottish castle, and her other children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, joined later. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were in London for a charity event, also rushed to Harry's grandmother's summer residence.

    William's wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has remained in Windsor as their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, started their first full day at a new school there earlier on Thursday.

    Also read: Liz Truss elected as UK's 3rd woman PM, defeats Rishi Sunak by over 20,000 votes

    The 96-year-old monarch had been suffering from age-related mobility issues and had cut down her travels, including appointing new Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland earlier this week.

    (With inputs from PTI)

