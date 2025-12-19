Image Credit : getty

Trump's arrival in the White House energised efforts to end the war in Ukraine, sparked by Russia's 2022 invasion. Trump's sympathies have flipped repeatedly between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, with Kyiv fearing it could be forced into a deal on Moscow's terms.

There has been a flurry of international diplomacy to reach a truce based on a draft US plan floated in November, the initial version of which was considered by Ukraine and its European allies to be largely favourable to Russia.