A 48-year-old Punjabi businessman identified as Binder Garcha was shot dead on Tuesday afternoon near Ghuman Farms in Surrey, Canada.

A 48-year-old Punjabi businessman identified as Binder Garcha was shot dead on Tuesday afternoon near Ghuman Farms in Surrey, Canada. Garcha was a native of Mallan Bedian village near Nawanshahr in Punjab. He owned Studio 12 and a banquet hall, and had built a thriving reputation in wedding industry including photography and videography.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Surrey’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the probe. Police have recovered a burnt vehicle believed to be linked to the killing, pointing to a planned attack rather than an act of violence.

Scroll to load tweet…

Targeted Attacks?

A disturbing pattern behind such killings has alarmed Punjabi community across Canada. Influential Punjabi-origin businessmen appear to be under attack, with multiple murders reported in recent years including gunfire violence.

In October 2025, 68-year-old Darshan Singh Sahsi, a prominent Punjabi-Canadian entrepreneur, was shot dead outside his home in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Sahsi, a native of Rajgarh near Doraha in Ludhiana, was the president of Canam International, one of the world’s leading clothing recycling companies.

Earlier, on June 11 last year, 57-year-old Satwinder Sharma, another respected Punjabi-origin businessman, was gunned down inside his office in Surrey. Sharma had run a workforce supply company for over three decades and was a familiar and trusted figure within the local Punjabi community.